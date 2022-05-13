What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | May 13-15

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 13-15), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, May 13

Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town: The Bandwagon Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Cost: $35

Info: Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town comes to MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday 13th May 2022 as part of their return to the Bandwagon tour. The original tour was in 2018 which was a massive hit and this will be its second leg.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Weekend Series

When: Weekend Series: Friday at 7:10 p.m., Saturday at 6:10 p.m., Sunday at 1:40 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets starting at $20

Info: Play ball! The Tampa Bay Rays will be hosting the Toronto Blue Jays for a weekend series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. First pitch is Friday at 7:10 p.m. with games following on Saturday at 6:10 p.m., and Sunday afternoon at 1:40 p.m.

Wanda Sykes at the Mahaffey Theater

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mahaffey Theater, St. Pete

Cost: $45

Info: Wanda Sykes is in the building! The very funny and talented standup comedian will be hitting the stage in St. Petersburg this weekend. She will be performing at the Mahaffey Theater Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

St. Pete Tacos and Tequila Festival

When: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Vinoy Park, St. Petersburg

Cost: $45

Info: A waterfront festival with tons of authentic tacos, premium margaritas and great live music is coming to downtown St Pete's Vinoy Park on Saturday, May 14th. The St Pete Tacos & Tequila Festival will feature over 25 tacos vendors, many great margaritas and other cocktail options, four great live bands, cold Coronas and Funky Buddha beer, games, prizes and so much fun! The live bands playing include The Intracoastals, The Dub Collectors and Cloud 9 Vibes.

iDubbz Creator Clash

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Yuengling Center, Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: Battle of the YouTubers! This boxing event features YouTube Creators fighting it out in the ring at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. The event begins on Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

Game 7 Watch Party: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Armature Works, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 Saturday night in Canada. Cheer on the Bolts at the watch party outside Armature Works in Tampa. Puck drops at 7 p.m. and airs on TNT.

Y'all ready?? Join us at @ArmatureWorks tomorrow night to cheer on the boys in Toronto! Puck drops at 7pm. ⚡️ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 13, 2022

Sunday, May 15

The Sleeping Beauty at The Straz

When: Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. | Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Straz Center - Ferguson Hall, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Info: In this delightfully menacing fairy tale, Princess Aurora is cursed – by a single prick to the finger – to a 100-years’-slumber on her 16th birthday by the wicked Carabosse. Doomed by fate, only a prince’s sweet kiss can break the spell and awaken the sleeping beauty.

———-

Looking ahead! Mark your calendars for these upcoming events coming to Tampa Bay.

Limelight Speaker: Geena Davis

When: Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre, Downtown Tampa

Cost: $30-45 General Admission

Info: Academy Award winner Geena Davis will be a limelight speaker at Tampa Theatre on May 27! Admission starts at $30.

WWE Monday Night RAW

When: Monday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Info: WWE returns to Tampa with the first Monday Night RAW in over three years! See all your favorite RAW superstars live and broadcasted to the world from Amalie Arena.

Scorpions Concert

When: Wednesday, September 14 at 6:45 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: $45.75

Info: Scorpions, one of the most iconic hard rock bands will return to Tampa on the Rock Believer World Tour with special guests Whitesnake on their Farewell tour. The concert kicks off at AMALIE Arena on Wednesday, September 14 at 6:45 p.m. In addition to Whitesnake, Swedish band Thundermother will be joining the tour.

———

