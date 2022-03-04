What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | March 4-6

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 4-6), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, March 4

Florida Strawberry Festival

When: March 3-13

Where: Plant City, FL

Cost: $10 admission

Info: The 2022 Strawberry Festival is a go! The annual festival in Plant City, Florida is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, rides, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake.

2022 Florida Strawberry Festival | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Beyond Van Gogh

When: March 4 - April 24

Where: Starry Night Pavilion at University Town Center, Sarasota

Cost: $39.99

Info: Beyond Van Gogh is a new truly immersive experience. While other shows use virtual reality or still images, this show breaks barriers by incorporating both still and moving art. Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear, and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, the minutia of details titillating our heightened senses. The show is projected on every surface around you, this makes you feel as though you have stepped directly into a Van Gogh painting.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: $56

Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Florida Brewers Guild Craft Beer Festival

When: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Perry Harvey St. Park, Tampa

Cost: $45

Info: Tampa Bay Beer Week is back! Let's raise a glass to toast the success of Florida craft beer. Sample more than 200 beers from 80+ Florida craft breweries while raising money for the Florida Brewers Guild, the nonprofit trade association committed to preserving the rights of craft brewers throughout the state.

Beach Bash Seafood and Music Festival

When: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: St. Pete Pier

Cost: $9 Admission

Info: Grab your beach chair and head down for a festival full of buttery lobster rolls, crispy clams strips, fresh grouper and loaded seafood platters! Great live beach music, craft beer, cocktails and fun beach games.

Eric Church - The Gather Again Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: $35.25

Info: Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church has his sights set on a return to the road with a full arena tour. Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to “gather again,” Church will adopt an in-the-round setup for the first time in his career, with the stage at the center of the arena floor to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Sunday, March 6

2022 Skyway 10k

When: Sunday morning

Where: Skyway Bridge

Cost: $300

Info: On Sunday, March 6, 2022, the Skyway 10K returns! Runners and walkers of all levels will once again have the opportunity to cross over the span of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. In its fifth year, the iconic bridge, covering three Florida counties, will serve as the breathtaking setting and 6.2-mile course for an incredible race experience.

JoJo Siwa - Nickelodeon's D.R.E.A.M. The Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: $35.75

Info: Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa is bringing her wildly popular concert: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, to AMALIE Arena!

————

