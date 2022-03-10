What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | March 10-13

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 10-13), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Thursday, March 10

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament

When: March 9-13

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $30+

Info: The 2022 SEC men's basketball tournament begins Wednesday, March 9, and goes through Sunday, March 13. All games will be at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Package purchases include access to all 13 games during the tournament. Single game tickets are also available.

Gasparilla International Film Festival

When: March 10-13

Where: various locations in Tampa

Cost: FREE-$75 depending on the event

Info: The Gasparilla International Film Festival is an annual celebration of film, year-round events, community outreach, and social awareness initiatives that foster communication, generate economic impact, and provide support for the film industry of Tampa Bay and State of Florida. The festival showcases films of diverse genres and themes from around the globe including features, documentaries, shorts, International Films and more! Take part in the panels and parties, and become part of the film festival family.

Friday, March 11

Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival

When: March 11-May 22

Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay at 10165 McKinley Dr, Tampa

Cost: Included with park admission (Find ticket prices here)

Info: A world of taste awaits at the annual Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival with a delicious menu and drinks as dynamic and unique as the park's thrilling roller coaster collection. Guests can sip & savor their way through flavorful eats and mouthwatering treats before finding their new favorite brew or cocktail. With more than 20 NEW delicious dishes to pair with wines, craft brews and cocktails, park guests can explore a variety of flavors while enjoying a diverse concert lineup, including acts for all tastes.

Saturday, March 12

Tampa Bay Ultimate Taco and Margarita Festival

When: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: $12+ (ages 12 and under: FREE)

Info: Enjoy signature tacos and margaritas created by executive chefs Brent Lewis and Casey Ryan. There will also be live musical performances and appearances from WWE superstar Adam Scherr (formerly known as Braun Strowman). Tickets go up to $20 day of event.

St. Paddy’s Shenanigans Bar Crawl

When: 3 p.m.

Where: South Tampa, Downtown Tampa and Downtown St. Pete

Cost: $25

Info: Start your St. Paddy’s celebration with a bar crawl! There are two different crawls to choose from: check in at American Social or MacDinton's and explore ten participating SOHO and Downtown Tampa Bars, or check in at Parks & Rec DTSP and see what St. Pete has to offer. Both crawls come with a free welcome drink at five bars of your choice, exclusive food and drink specials at each bar, free cover during crawl and plenty of bar games. The Tampa crawls runs until 10 p.m. and the St. Pete crawl goes until 11 p.m.

Dino & Dragon Stroll

When: March 12-13

Where: Tampa Convention Center at 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $26.99 (Kids 2 and under: FREE)

Info: Dino & Dragon Stroll is the only North American Tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs AND dragons! Immerse yourself in the interactive photo experience, climb inside a dinosaur egg or next to the Giganotosaurus who is 36 ft. long with his mouth at ground level—all just a few of the once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunities.

Sunday, March 13

River O’Green Fest

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: The River O’Green Fest is back! In partnership with the City of Tampa, this signature event is an Irish-themed party that is centered around the Hillsborough River, which will be transformed into a bright shade of green for the occasion. The river provides a perfect backdrop to the celebration which includes live entertainment, games, kids activities, food trucks, and of course, beer!