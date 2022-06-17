What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | June 17-19

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 17-19), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, June 17

Keith Urban

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: $30+

Info: Keith Urban is coming to Tampa for The Speed of Now Tour. He'll perform with Ingrid Andress.

Saturday, June 18

Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival

When: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: $30 for adults | $10 for kids (age 16 or under) | $20 for 1 adult and 1 kid

Info: Enjoy a block party atmosphere of music, amazing food trucks, retail shopping, food drive, toy drive, job fair, free health clinic, and much more fun for the WHOLE community!

Film Tampa Bay Presents: Paper Line (2022)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: FREE (reservations are required online)

Info: Film Tampa Bay Presents is a quarterly series designed to showcase Tampa Bay-area films, filmmakers, actors and locations through FREE community screenings at Tampa Theatre. Paper Line, the new all-Black cast short film from writer-director Ryan Watson (The Ivory League: Confessions of a Black Faculty, which won Best Florida Film at the 2021 Sunscreen Film Festival), features an inside look at the intense personal bonds and proud values of Black Greek culture through the lens of explosive martial-arts action. Doors open at 2 p.m., and this family-friendly (PG-13 equivalent) special event will have a LIVE martial arts demonstration by some of the film’s cast as well as a Q&A with the director and his team.

Pride Bar Crawl

When: 4 p.m. - 11:59 p.m.

Where: The Loft Ybor City at 1909 North 15th Street, Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: The 5th Annual Pride Crawl is back! You get free drinks at select bars, exclusive drink specials, waived cover at all venues ,a custom pride badge and more. Visit bars like Showbar Ybor, Coyote Ugly Saloon, Double Decker Pub and other hot spots in Ybor. A portion of the proceeds to will donated to The Trevor Project. If you're going as a group of 4 or more, tickets are only $20 per person.

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Charleston Battery

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium at 230 1st St SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $26

Info: Watch the Rowdies take on the Battery in St. Pete on Pride Night!

Sunday, June 19

Father's Day Cornhole Tournament

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Starkey Market at 3460 Starkey Boulevard, New Port Richey

Cost: $20

Info: Come on out for a family fun day at the Father's Day Cornhole Tournament at Starkey Market! Earn prizes for 1st - 4th place! There will be 32 teams of two people, and you sign up by purchasing tickets. It is $10 per ticket and you must purchase 2 tickets for your team. The Barn will be open pouring locally crafted beer and fine wine and the Market will have a full service coffee bar open as well as the ice cream bar! Live music and food trucks will be on site during the tournament.

