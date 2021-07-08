What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | July 9-11

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 9-11), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, July 9

Flick & Float: Tom and Jerry

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Fossil Park Pool at 6739 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., St. Pete

Cost: $1 Ages 3-12 | $2 Ages 13 and up

Info: The St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department is bringing you movie nights at the pool! Grab your loved ones for a family-friendly movie as you float around the pool.

Brad Paisley Tour 2021

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N Tampa

Cost: $30+

Info: Brad Paisley is coming to Tampa as part of his 2021 tour! Standard parking is included with ticket price. Lawn chairs, food in a clear 1-gallon Ziplock bag or smaller, and up to one gallon of water in a factory-sealed container are permitted inside the venue.

Summer of Soul (2021)

When: July 9-July 11

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $9.50 Matinee | $11.50 Evening

Info: This documentary directed by Questlove (drummer for The Roots and Jimmy Fallon’s house band) explores long lost footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. The music festival featured performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, and more. In addition to these musical acts, the documentary also incorporates contemporary interviews with significant cultural figures.

Saturday, July 10

2nd Saturday Tarpon Springs Market

When: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Mother Meres Parking Lot at the corner of E. Tarpon Ave & Pinellas Ave

Cost: FREE

Info: The event will consist of local “farmers market type” vendors, food, and a musician. Shop for veggies, artwork, jewelry, clothing, snacks, arts & crafts, plants and more.

Dunedin Downtown Summer Market

When: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Parking lot of the Dunedin History Museum at 349 Main St, Dunedin

Cost: FREE

Info: The summer market will run every Saturday from July 3 to October 30. This market provides shopping opportunities for the community and will rotate vendors on a weekly basis to maintain the variety expected.

Kiss Tribute with Special Guest Engine Zero

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Jannus Live at 200 1st Ave N STE 206, St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE

Info: Tampa Bay's Engine Zero plays a variety of past and current rock cover tunes, and this weekend they’ll be paying tribute to Kiss! Jannus Live is an outdoor, standing room only venue. Since this is a free event, space is first come first serve, and re-entry is allowed. Gates open at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

Tampa Toy Con

When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 US-301, Tampa (use MLK JR Blvd entry point)

Cost: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.: $15 | 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.: $10 (ages 12 and under: FREE)

Info: Enjoy vintage and modern toys like Hot Wheels, Strawberry Shortcake, GI-JOE, Godzilla, My Little Pony, Star Wars, Transformers, Fisher Price, Barbie, Ghostbusters, and more. Plus, there will be gaming (including Atari and Sega Genesis), comics, artwork and more pop culture items. Parking at the fairgrounds is $8 for cars or $16 for oversized vehicles.

Second Sunday Art Walk + Vendor Fair

When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Armature Works at 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Second Sunday is an art walk and vendor fair taking place every second Sunday of the month. The event will feature a rotating cast of artisanal artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, wood-work, gifts plus so much more in the Gathering space at Armature Works. The event will also feature an art walk in the Courtyard and Western Walkway, showcasing dozens of local and regional artists. The art walk is curated by Stella Gallerie.

Tampa Bay Bridal Show

When: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Entertaiment Hall at Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: $5

Info: Come on out to the bridal event of the season, the Tampa Bay Bridal Show! It’s a great day to meet local Tampa Bay vendors looking to make your day special. Searching for the perfect flowers, venue, DJ, photographer, or caterer? The Tampa Bay Bridal Show has it all! Spend the afternoon with the experts; get great tips, financial advice, color schemes, theme ideas and sample goodies from multiple caterers. Parking at the fairgrounds is $8 for cars or $16 for oversized vehicles.

Summer Classics Movie Series: North By Northwest (1959)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: This Alfred Hitchcock classic follows a New York City advertising executive (Cary Grant) who goes on the run after being mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies. To learn more about Tampa Theatre’s Covid safety protocols before you go, read this.

Silent Vibes Disco

When: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Davis Island Beach at 1002 Severn Ave, Tampa

Cost: $15

Info: Silent Vibes is a group practice to release, express yourself, and live life in the present moment through dance therapy! You’re encouraged to make this experience your own amongst the instructor, who leads you through the journey. The genre will range from upbeat to slow pace to dive deep into a variety of emotions.



