What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | July 8-10

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 8-10), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, July 8

Affion Crockett

When: July 8-9

Where: Tampa Improv at 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa

Cost: $32

Info: Comedian and actor Affion Crockett is coming to Tampa this weekend! Best know for his time on Wild 'N Out and his role in The Wedding Ringer, he'll perform four shows, two on Friday night and the other two on Saturday. Only one show (Friday at 10:15 p.m.) is 18 and up; the other 3 shows are 21 and up.

Saturday, July 9

Extreme Mud Wars

When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Lake Vista Park at 1401 62nd Avenue S, St. Petersburg

Cost: $65/individual or $500/team

Info: Come get dirty with Tampa Bay Club Sport at the America II Extreme Mud Wars 2022! Teams of 6-10 will compete in 8 events filled with mud and water, for the highest overall score. The event will be followed by an after party to keep the muddy fun going. Beer sales and a portion of registration fees will benefit great local charities.

Tampa Toy Con

When: July 9-10

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: $15 on Saturday | $10 on Sunday | Kids under 12 are FREE

Info: Check out more than 15,000 sq-ft of toys inside the Florida Center. Enjoy vintage and modern toys, Funko Pops, Hot Wheels, slot cars, retro gaming, comics, artwork and more pop culture goodness!

Sunday, July 10

NamaStay for the Barks and Beer

When: 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Where: Two Shepherds Taproom at 4813 North Grady Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $37.50 ($45 at the door)

Info: What's better than spending time doing yoga? Yoga with dogs, that's what! Doggy Noses & Yoga Poses at Two Shepherds Taproom benefits Humane Society of Tampa Bay! Adorable rescue puppies and dogs will be allowed to roam freely and interact with you during this one-hour, all-levels yoga class, so be prepared to get puppy kisses! Ticket price includes a delicious Two Shepherds pint after the class (for guests 21 and over). A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Humane Society Tampa Bay. Please bring your own yoga mat and/or towel to this class.

Summer Classics: Pulp Fiction (1994)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $10 ($7 for Tampa Theatre Members)

Info: Pulp Fiction is back on the silver screen as a part of the Tampa Theatre's Summer Classics Series. Immediately after the screening, retired Tampa Bay Times film critic Steve Persall will lead a short discussion and audience Q&A. Doors open at 2 p.m.