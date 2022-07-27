What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | July 29-31

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 29-31), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, July 29

Tampa Bay Comic Convention

When: Friday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Tampa Bay Convention Center, Tampa

Cost: $30 Friday & Sunday | $40 Saturday | Children 10 & under are free

Info: Tampa Bay Comic Convention is Tampa’s largest, true comic convention. Featuring a wide spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, games, Star Wars, Star Trek, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel. In addition, chat with a roster of comic industry professionals and celebrities during this 3-day convention. Check it out at the Tampa Bay Convention Center in downtown.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Weekend Series

When: Friday at 7:10 p.m. | Saturday at 1:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:40 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg

Cost: Start at $20

Info: Play ball! The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Cleveland Guardians for a weekend series at Tropicana Field! First pitch is Friday at 7:10 p.m., Saturday at 1:10 p.m. and Sunday at 1:40 p.m. Ticket start at $20.

Saturday, July 30

Odyssey Music Festival

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Vinoy Park, St. Pete

Cost: $110

Info: Cyber-culture is coming to St. Petersburg. This electronic dance music and arts festival will feature headliners Hannah Wants, Rafa Barrios, Yheti, Juelz, and many other artists. The Odyssey Music Festival runs Saturday at Vinoy Park in Downtown St. Pete.

BeerFest 2022: Pee-Wee’s Beer Adventure

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre, Downtown Tampa

Cost: $75

Info: BeerFest 2022 kicks off Saturday with an evening of local craft beers and a showing of PeeWee’s Big Adventure at the historic Tampa Theatre. Enjoy beer, snacks and food samples from the city’s top independent restaurants. BeerFest guests are invited to don their too-small suits and red bowties, dress as their favorite Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure character, or come in a costume inspired by the movie.

Sunday, July 31

Stephen Marley at Jannus Live

When: 7 P.M.

Where: Jannus Live, St. Petersburg

Cost: $29.50

Info: Stephen Marley performs Sunday in St. Petersburg! The award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer is the second eldest son of reggae legend Bob Marley. His reggae concert begins Sunday night at 7 p.m. at Jannus Live in downtown St. Pete.

