What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | July 23-25

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 23-25), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, July 23

MetroCon Tampa

When: July 23-25

Where: Tampa Convention Center at 333 S. Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $35

Info: Florida's largest anime convention, METROCON boasts a number of exciting stage shows, unique vendors, exciting panelists, and interactive events throughout the weekend, including the world-famous Anime Human Chess Match, where characters from your favorite anime and video games will battle it out for the fate of the world!

Busch Gardens Summer Nights

When: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Busch Gardens at 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for tickets

Info: For over 100 nights, guests can stay late and safely enjoy world-class coasters, electrifying entertainment throughout the park and more during extended hours at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Guests can look to the sky for the biggest & brightest show ever, the ALL-NEW “Spark! A Nighttime Spectacular”, featuring an explosive firework and special effects production.

Saturday, July 24

Women in Print at The Ringling

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Ringling Museum at 5401 Bay Shore Rd, Sarasota

Cost: $25

Info: Historic circus posters document the unique individuals whose talents were featured under the big top. Only headlining acts were considered important enough to have their own “paper.” A poster designed with a portrait and images of the individual’s acts was a financial investment reserved for the most notable of performers. Today these printed images document the likenesses and accomplishments of some of the most talented women to be seen with the American circus.

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Loudoun United FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium at 230 1st St SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $15

Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies will host Loudoun United FC at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

4th Annual Chicken Wing Challenge

When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: 3 Daughters Brewing at 222 22nd Street, St. Petersburg

Cost: $10

Info: It's back! In honor of National Chicken Wing Day, 3 Daughters Brewing's 4th Annual Chicken Wing Challenge lets you decide which St. Pete food truck has the best wings! Five participating food trucks will create a specialty wing just for the day, and your ticket lets you try them all and vote for your favorite. $10 gets you five specialty wings and any beer or draft drink of your choice.

Summer Classic Movie Series: Jurassic Park

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 711 N. Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Tampa Theatre is celebrating 30 Years of Summer Classics on the Big Screen! Watch the film 'Jurassic Park' on Sunday for only $10.

