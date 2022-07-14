What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | July 15-17

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 15-17), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, July 15

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: 7:10 p.m. on Friday | 4:10 p.m. on Saturday | 1:40 p.m. on Sunday

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Info: Play ball! The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Baltimore Orioles for a weekend series at Tropicana Field. The AL East matchup will have three games with the first one beginning Friday night at 7:10 p.m., Saturday at 4:10 p.m. and Sunday at 1:40 p.m.

MetroCon

When: July 15-17

Where: Tampa Convention Center, Tampa

Cost: Single Day Pass range from $40-$50

Info: Florida’s largest anime convention! MetroCon is a 3-day convention featuring the best of anime, video games, comic books, scifi, fantasy, film, cosplay, and more. Enjoy original entertainment, scheduled shows, panels, and all things multiverse. Check it all out at the Tampa Convention Center in downtown.

Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival

When: July 15-16

Where: Hillborough River Fairgrounds, Dover

Cost: $25 Daily General Admission

Info: The Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival is galloping back to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds! Enjoy two fun-filled nights of bronc riding, barrel racing, bull riding, delicious food, and exciting games.

Saturday, July 16

SharkCon

When: July 16-17

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa

Cost: $21.95 Daily Admission | $29.95 for 2-day pass | Child Daily Admission | $7.50 2-day child pass

Info: SharkCon 2022 comes back bigger and better! Meet the stars of the Shark World with speakers from Nat Geo, Discovery, and Animal Planet. Also hear from scientists, photographers, celebrities from shark movies and so much more. Enjoy tons of shark-related activities for kids of all ages including specimens, live animals, a 27-foot shark slide, mermaids, scuba diving lessons, treasure hunts, ocean/shark-themed vendors, and tons more for everyone who loves the ocean.

Sunday, July 17

Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: St. Pete Pier

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Celebrate National Ice Cream Day on the St Pete Pier with the Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival! Enjoy ice cream and other sweet frozen treats from over a dozen vendors serving their best creations from soft served, craft scoop ice cream, gelatos, popsicles, and more. Be the judge and vote for the first ever 'Best Ice Cream in Tampa Bay' award.

