What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, January 6

Jurassic World Live Tour

When: January 6-8

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $20+

Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.

First Friday St. Pete

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Central Avenue between 2nd Street and 3rd Street, St. Pete

Cost: FREE

Info: It's the first First Friday of the year! Kick the New Year off right with some live entertainment, great food and even better vibes at this block party.

Saturday, January 7

The Stompdown

When: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 US HWY, 301 North, Tampa

Cost: $15+

Info: Get ready for a night of stepping! This national step show will have you on your feet with various performances in the Entertainment Hall. Tickets start at $15 and parking is $10.

Sunday, January 8

Gasparilla Momporium Market

When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: GFWC Tampa Women's Club House at 2901 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa

Cost: $25+

Info: Ahoy Matees! The Gasparilla Momporium Market is happening this weekend. Browse the booths of local, woman-owned businesses; some vendors will be selling Gasparilla attire and items, so this could be your chance to get what you need for the parade coming up later this month. Tickets start at $25, but if you opt for the Buccaneer Level ticket ($50), cocktails will be included plus a babysitting concierge service for the little pirates.

Frozen Sing-Along

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $14.50 ($11.50 for Tampa Theatre Members

Info: If Disney and sing-alongs are your thing, don't miss the Frozen Sing-Along this weekend! The showing starts at 3 p.m. and doors open at 2 p.m.