What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 21-23

Posted at 2:34 PM, Jan 21, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, January 21

St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show

When: Jan. 20-23
Where: The Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater Yacht Basin and Albert Whitted Park in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Cost: $19
Info: The 44th Annual St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show is the largest boat show on the Gulf Coast! The show takes place Thursday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 23 at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, Mahaffey Theater Yacht Basin, and Albert Whitted Park in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Saturday, January 22

Children’s Gasparilla Parade

When: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Where: Bayshore Boulevard
Cost: Free
Info: Widely considered the largest children's event in the country, the Children's Gasparilla Parade begins at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevard. Pirates, floats, marching bands and more proceed north along Bayshore Boulevard before ending at Edison Avenue. Fireworks later that evening with events happening all day.

Sunday, January 23

Festivals of Speed St. Petersburg

When: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Vinoy Park Downtown St. Pete
Cost: $20 general admission
Info: The 17th Annual Festivals of Speed at St. Petersburg will take place downtown in beautiful Vinoy Park overlooking the bay. This luxury lifestyle motorsports display will showcase over 250+ exotic, classic, muscle cars, motorcycles and luxury brands.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 3 p.m.
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Cost: $300
Info: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Raymond James Stadium.

