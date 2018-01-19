What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 19-21

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 19-21), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, January 19

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Mahaffey Theater at 400 1st Street Southeast, Saint Petersburg

Cost: $95

Info: Expect an evening of nonstop laughs when Steve Martin, Martin Short, the Steep Canyon Rangers, and Jeff Babko perform in St. Petersburg at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts- Mahaffey Theater. Martin and Short have famously shared the spotlight in films like “Three Amigos” and “Father of the Bride” and are now on the road together, sharing their latest collaboration with fans around the country. The Steep Canyon Rangers are the Grammy-winning American bluegrass band musicians and have been receiving rave reviews for their collaboration with the actor/banjoist Steve Martin since 2009. Renowned jazz pianist and Jimmy Kimmel Live band member Jeff Babko has been the touring musical director and accompanist for Martin Short since 2002.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Straz Center for the Performing Arts at 1010 North Macinnes Place Downtown, Tampa

Cost: $32.25

Info: The international Irish dance phenomenon is back by popular demand in Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary World Tour. Drawing on Irish traditions, the combined talents of the performers propel Irish dancing and music into the present day, capturing the imagination of audiences across all ages and cultures in an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song. Of all the performances to emerge from Ireland - in rock, music, theatre and film - nothing has carried the energy, the sensuality and the spectacle of Riverdance. The 20th Anniversary World Tour is composed by Bill Whelan, produced by Moya Doherty and directed by John McColgan, and comes directly to North America from a sold out run across Europe and Asia.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Tampa Improv Comedy Theater at 1600 East 8th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $35

Info: Marlon Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. As a standup comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend. Wayans recently filmed his first-ever stand-up comedy special which will air on Netflix in 2018.

When: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 US Highway 301, Tampa

Cost: $9

Info: 2018 we will Celebrate 33 years of the Florida RV SuperShow. This show is recognized as one of the greatest RV shows in the country. Campers welcome, daily seminars, over 450 vendor booths and more than 1550 RVs covering 26 acres – it is a site to see!

Saturday, January 20

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Tampa Bay's annual Gasparilla celebration kicks off Saturday January 20, 2018 with the Children's Parade along Bayshore Boulevard. Named for legendary pirate, Jose Gaspar, who's said to have terrorized the coastal waters of West Florida during the 18th and 19th centuries, Gasparilla's pirate-themed events are fun for the entire family.

When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Zephyrhills Municipal Airport at

Cost: Parking $10 | Free Admission

Info: The Zephyrhills Annual Pigz in Z'Hills BBQ & Blues Festival is a friendly BBQ competition amidst a background of blues music. There will be delicious food, cold beer and family fun for all ages. Check out the Swine & Shine Car Show, Aviation Showcase, Military History Museum and so much more.

When: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Vinoy Park at 701 Bay Shore Dr NE, St. Pete

Cost: $15

Info: St Pete Beer & Bacon will feature tons of great bacon dishes from local restaurants as well as 60+ craft beer and cocktail samplings and live music.

When: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Downtown St. Pete

Cost: $35

Info: Huzzah! It's that time of year again, dearest ladies and chaps. The most fashionable event on two wheels. You are cordially invited to attend the 7th Annual St. Pete Tweed Ride and Gala at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club. Get ready for tea and scones, darlings, plus croquet! Proceeds from this event support the work and mission of the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, the oldest and largest of its kind, established in 1924.

When: 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Teco Theatre - Straz Performing Arts Center at 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa,

Cost: $15

Info: Deborah Bostock-Kelley is bringing A Necessary Conversation, an original theatre production joining two short plays dealing with bullying, mental health, gun violence and its aftermath to stage in the Straz Center for the Performing Art's TECO Theatre on Saturday. The playwrights hope A Necessary Conversation will cause the reflections, the remembrances of over 200 school shootings since 2013 and start the discussion – what can we do to fix a broken child and stop violence before it happens.

Sunday, January 21

Break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Group Hug

When: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: The world needs a hug! On Sunday, January 21 - #NationalHuggingDay - you're invited help to break the Guinness World Record for the largest group hug. The Big Hug was created by a group of kids from the Tampa Bay area with the idea that something as small as a hug could make a big impact.The event will feature live music by Inkblot and other youth bands, food trucks, sponsor booths, kids activities, raffles, and one BIG group hug for the record books. Special guest appearances by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Rowdies and Tampa Bay Lightning. 6x WWE Champ Chris Jericho will serve as the MC. The event is free and open to the public. Be a part of a global movement to spread kindness and compassion.

The Goonies: Free Outdoor Movie

When: 6:15 p.m.

Where: Ulele at 1810 North Highland Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Join the Suncoast Credit Union Gasparilla International Film Festival and Ulele for a free outdoor screening of The Goonies! Bring low lawn chairs and blankets. No coolers allowed.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: The Mahaffey Theater at 400 1st Street Southeast, St. Pete

Cost: $15

Info: In a concert that focuses on the greatest masterpieces of Czech composers, Maximilian Hornung returns to perform Dvorak’s only Cello Concerto, one of the greatest love songs ever written. Michael Francis sees the piece not just as a concerto, but as a personal reflection on unrequited love, full of joy and heartbreak. Also on the program is a work that’s rarely heard because it’s so massive: Janacek’s bold and brassy showstopper Sinfonietta – with 12 trumpets! The Florida Orchestra will premiere five short celebratory fanfares written by faculty composers from universities around the state for its Florida Fanfare Project. The debut works add a true Florida flair to TFO’s 50th anniversary celebration while supporting new music and showcasing the extraordinary talent in the state.

————