What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 9-11

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 9-11), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, December 9

Sir Henry's Haunted Christmas

When: December 9-11, 16-18

Where: 2837 S Frontage Road, Plant City

Cost: $25+

Info: If you're looking for the eerie side of the holidays, check out Sir Henry's Haunted Christmas! This event will feature two Christmas-themed haunted trails, and for an extra fee you can try out two new Christmas escape games, axe throwing and laser tag. Enjoy all new spooky Christmas characters and photo ops, as well as new Christmas swag and concessions. General admission includes one-time entry to each of the trails, or opt for a Front of Line pass for $35 to gain unlimited entry.

Sir Henry's Haunted Christmas | Taste and See Tampa Bay

For King + Country

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $25+

Info: Grammy award winning duo For King + Country is coming to Tampa for A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour. Brothers Joel and Luke will bring the holiday cheer, performing a mix of Christmas classics and brand new songs.

Saturday, December 10

Holiday Cosplay Tampa Bay

When: December 10-11

Where: Tampa Convention Center at 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $30 for one day | $45 for both | kids 9 and under get in FREE

Info: Tampa Bay is getting its first-ever winter-themed holiday comic convention! This family-friendly event features comics, anime, science fiction, fantasy and gaming, plus a chance to put a holiday spin on some world-class cosplay. Check out a panel, enter a contest or attend the spider-verse prom.

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

When: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: American Social for the Downtown Tampa Crawl | Park & Rec for the St. Pete Crawl

Cost: $25

Info: Don that holiday apparel! The Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl by Downtown Crawlers is happening this Saturday. Whether you choose the Downtown Tampa crawl or the St. Pete crawl, you're sure to be in for a festive time. You'll get welcome shots at participating bars, plenty of candy canes and entry to the after party. Plus you can enter their Christmas sweater contest for a chance to win prizes.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $52+

Info: Watch the Lightning take on the Panthers in Tampa this weekend! Doors open 1 hour before puck drop.

Sunday, December 11

4th Annual Jingle Bell Bazaar

When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park Ybor at 1800 8th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Join the holiday fun! Enjoy live music, entertainment performances, fashion showcase, delicious eats, food trucks, arts and craft vendors, and of course, Santa! This is a free, family-friendly outdoor event.

ELF (2003)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: SOLD OUT

Info: Catch this festive film at the Tampa Theater as a part of their Holiday Classics series. Guests are encouraged to bring a donation of new, unworn socks to join in the audience-wide “sockball fight” during the film! The socks will then be washed and donated to charity. Before the film, guests are invited to meet Santa Claus himself for a photo op.

