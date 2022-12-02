What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 2-4

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Friday, December 2
Christmas Town at Busch Gardens
When: Now - January 9
Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Cost: Included with park admission
Info: Christmas Town is back! Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday treats and festive shows, plus millions of twinkling lights, dazzling fireworks and heartwarming moments with Rudolph and Santa.
When: Now - January 2
Where: Florida Botanical Gardens, Largo
Cost: $10 donation
Info: The annual "Holiday Lights in the Gardens" is a seasonal escape into a wonderland of twinkling lights and fun entertainment. The Gardens will sparkle with 1 million, twinkling, LED lights.
Saturday, December 3
The Heights District Holiday Tree Lighting
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Armature Works, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Deck the halls with us on Saturday, December 3rd at 5 pm for The Heights 5th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration at Armature Works. This special event will be full of fun surprises from our friends from the North Pole and Straz performances, a holiday market, food trucks, and more! The Tree Lighting ceremony will start at 6:00 pm on the Armature Works Front Lawn. Seasonal drinks will be available for purchase, along with seasonal gifts from our pop-up market and food from any of the 14 vendors within Heights Public Market.
Santa Fest & Tampa’s Tree Lighting Ceremony
When: Parade at 1 p.m. | Tree Lighting at 6 p.m.
Where: Curtis Hixon Park, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Get ready for Santa Fest this weekend! The parade steps off at 1 p.m. beginning at Morgan Street and Madison Street. It travels west on Madison Street to Ashley Drive, turns north and ends at Ashley Drive and Cass Street. Best viewing is along Madison Street. After the parade comes through downtown, swing by Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park for Santa Fest entertainment and activities from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Stay for Tampa's Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. See Mayor Castor and Santa Claus light up the tree before the movie starts at 6:30 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leaves vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $65
Info: Go Bolts! The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Toronto Maple Leaves on Saturday night at Amalie Arena. Puck drops at 7 p.m. Ticket start at $65.
Sunday, December 4
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Hard Rock Event Center, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $40
Info: Party of the weekend! EDM artist Alesso will be hosting a pool party concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Event Center in Tampa on Sunday afternoon. The show begins at 11 a.m. and tickets start at $40.
