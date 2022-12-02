What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 2-4

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, December 2

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens

When: Now - January 9

Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Cost: Included with park admission

Info: Christmas Town is back! Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday treats and festive shows, plus millions of twinkling lights, dazzling fireworks and heartwarming moments with Rudolph and Santa.

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Holiday Lights in the Gardens

When: Now - January 2

Where: Florida Botanical Gardens, Largo

Cost: $10 donation

Info: The annual "Holiday Lights in the Gardens" is a seasonal escape into a wonderland of twinkling lights and fun entertainment. The Gardens will sparkle with 1 million, twinkling, LED lights.

Holiday Lights at The Florida Botanical Gardens | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Saturday, December 3

The Heights District Holiday Tree Lighting

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Armature Works, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Deck the halls with us on Saturday, December 3rd at 5 pm for The Heights 5th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration at Armature Works. This special event will be full of fun surprises from our friends from the North Pole and Straz performances, a holiday market, food trucks, and more! The Tree Lighting ceremony will start at 6:00 pm on the Armature Works Front Lawn. Seasonal drinks will be available for purchase, along with seasonal gifts from our pop-up market and food from any of the 14 vendors within Heights Public Market.

Santa Fest & Tampa’s Tree Lighting Ceremony

When: Parade at 1 p.m. | Tree Lighting at 6 p.m.

Where: Curtis Hixon Park, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Get ready for Santa Fest this weekend! The parade steps off at 1 p.m. beginning at Morgan Street and Madison Street. It travels west on Madison Street to Ashley Drive, turns north and ends at Ashley Drive and Cass Street. Best viewing is along Madison Street. After the parade comes through downtown, swing by Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park for Santa Fest entertainment and activities from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Stay for Tampa's Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. See Mayor Castor and Santa Claus light up the tree before the movie starts at 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leaves vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $65

Info: Go Bolts! The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Toronto Maple Leaves on Saturday night at Amalie Arena. Puck drops at 7 p.m. Ticket start at $65.

Sunday, December 4

Alesso at Hard Rock

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Hard Rock Event Center, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $40

Info: Party of the weekend! EDM artist Alesso will be hosting a pool party concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Event Center in Tampa on Sunday afternoon. The show begins at 11 a.m. and tickets start at $40.

