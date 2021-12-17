What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 17-19

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 17-19), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, Dec. 17

Holiday Lights in the Gardens

When: 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Florida Botanical Gardens, Largo

Cost: $10 donation

Info: The Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo has been transformed into a winter wonderland! Enjoy over one million twinkling lights and festive foods.

Holiday Lights at The Florida Botanical Gardens | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Saturday, Dec. 18

Snowfest St. Pete

When: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: North Straub Park

Cost: $5 wristbands

Info: Enjoy toboggan slides for adults and children, inflatables, arts and crafts tents, food trucks, and more. This family-friendly event is only $5 and begins at 9 a.m. at North Straub Park in St. Pete.

Clearwater Jazz Presents: Wanderlust

When: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Station Square Park, Downtown Clearwater

Cost: $60 tickets - sold in pairs of 2

Info: Experience a night full of live music as Clearwater Jazz presents Wanderlust. Coachman Park will be taken over for a reimagined series of events provided by Clearwater Jazz Holiday.

Rockapella Christmas

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater

Cost: $30

Info: Sprinkle your holiday season with vocal magic! Rockapella brings its exciting, internationally acclaimed, acappella sound back to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre with a night of holiday classics!

Sunday, Dec. 19

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 8:20 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Cost: $140

Info: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints for Sunday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium.

————