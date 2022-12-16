What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 16-18

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, December 16

Putt The Pier Holiday Edition

When: Friday 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: St. Pete Pier

Cost: $12

Info: Get ready for the inaugural Putt the Pier: Holiday Edition on the St. Pete Pier. Be one of the first to play an 18-hole Putt Putt Golf Course on the St Pete Pier. Enjoy a 360-degree water view as you and your family play putt-putt with holiday-themed obstacles surrounded by holiday decorations while listening to classic holiday tunes. Golf Balls being used are made of biodegradable materials in case it gets in the water.

93.3 FLZ's Jingle Ball

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $41

Info: 93.3 FLZ's Jingle Ball is back! Enjoy the all-star concert lineup featuring Backstreet Boys, Big Time Rush, Cheat Codes, Tate McRae, Ava Max, and more. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena and tickets start at $41.

Saturday, December 17

Holiday Lighted Boat Parade

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Hillborough River in Downtown Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Tampa’s largest lighted boat parade kicks off this Saturday along the Hillsborough River in Downtown Tampa. The parade begins at the southern tip of Davis Islands, travels through the Convention Center basin and up to the Heights where the boats will turn around and head to Sparkman Wharf where judging will occur and the parade will end.

Sunday, December 18

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 4:25 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Cost: $175

Info: GO BUCS! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs are looking to even their record to 7-7 if they can win this weekend. Tickets start at $175.

