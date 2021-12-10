What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 10-12

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 10-12), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Friday, Dec. 10
When: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg
Cost: $35
Info: The world’s largest holiday light maze is back at the Trop! Enjoy millions of lights, ice skating, festive food and drinks, and holiday memories with your family.
When: Dec. 7 - 12
Where: The Straz Center, Tampa
Cost: $36.50
Info: The beloved musical 'Cats' is coming to The Straz in Downtown Tampa!
Saturday, Dec. 11
Tarpon Springs Christmas Parade
When: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Downtown Tarpon Springs
Cost: Free
Info: Get ready for the Tarpon Springs Christmas Parade! The City of Tarpon Springs and the Chamber of Commerce are putting together quite the holiday celebration. After the parade, stop by Craig Park for the annual Candy Cane Hunt. Children up to age 12 can hunt for the lucky candy cane. Enjoy crafts, hot chocolate, and even a visit from Santa.
When: 2 p.m. registration starts
Where: Curtis Hixon Park, Tampa
Cost: $55
Info: The Winter Wonder Ride is a holiday-themed bike ride. Every year, during the holiday season, you can set out on a bike ride through scenic Downtown Tampa and cruise along the cool waters of Bayshore Boulevard before returning to Curtis Hixon Park for a post-ride dance celebration.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When: 4:25 p.m.
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Cost: $225
Info: The Tampa Buccaneers are hosting the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
