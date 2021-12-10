What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 10-12

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 10-12), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, Dec. 10

Enchant Christmas

When: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg

Cost: $35

Info: The world’s largest holiday light maze is back at the Trop! Enjoy millions of lights, ice skating, festive food and drinks, and holiday memories with your family.

Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field for the holidays | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Cats at The Straz

When: Dec. 7 - 12

Where: The Straz Center, Tampa

Cost: $36.50

Info: The beloved musical 'Cats' is coming to The Straz in Downtown Tampa!

Saturday, Dec. 11

Tarpon Springs Christmas Parade

When: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Tarpon Springs

Cost: Free

Info: Get ready for the Tarpon Springs Christmas Parade! The City of Tarpon Springs and the Chamber of Commerce are putting together quite the holiday celebration. After the parade, stop by Craig Park for the annual Candy Cane Hunt. Children up to age 12 can hunt for the lucky candy cane. Enjoy crafts, hot chocolate, and even a visit from Santa.

OnBikes Winter Wonder Ride

When: 2 p.m. registration starts

Where: Curtis Hixon Park, Tampa

Cost: $55

Info: The Winter Wonder Ride is a holiday-themed bike ride. Every year, during the holiday season, you can set out on a bike ride through scenic Downtown Tampa and cruise along the cool waters of Bayshore Boulevard before returning to Curtis Hixon Park for a post-ride dance celebration.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 4:25 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Cost: $225

Info: The Tampa Buccaneers are hosting the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

———-