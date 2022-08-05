What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 5-7

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 5-7), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, August 5

Nunsense: A-Men

When: Now-August 14

Where: Straz Center for the Performing Arts at 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa

Cost: $20.50+

Info: Get ready for a performance like no other! Based on the original musical comedy Nunsense, this all-male version is about a group of nuns staging a fundraiser to cover up an unfortunate cooking accident that poisoned many of the sisters of the convent. You can catch the show Thursdays through Sundays at the Jaeb Theater.

Bolts Brew Fest

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $60+

Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting the fifth-annual Bolts Brew Fest featuring craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more. General Admission tickets will include beer sampling and other fun perks including games, photo opportunities, music and more.

Saturday, August 6

Water Lantern Festival

When: 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: ROC Park at 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach

Cost: $25.99 ($40.99 at the event)

Info: The Water Lantern Festival is coming to Tampa Bay. Enjoy food trucks, music and plenty of fun. Design your lantern and launch it out onto the water. Each ticket comes with a wristband for entry into the festival area with access to food trucks, floating lantern kit, LED candle, commemorative drawstring bag, marker, and lantern retrieval and water clean up.

Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: $29.50+

Info: This one-of-a-kind concert features the entire film and an on-stage band celebrating all the record-breaking songs from the beloved soundtrack. The family-friendly event will feature 10 musicians and the lyrics on screen to help the audience sing along.

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Detroit City FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium at 230 1st St SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $15+

Info: Watch the Rowdies take on Detriot City this weekend in Downtown St. Pete!

Sunday, August 7

Marlon Wayans

When: August 7-9

Where: Tampa Improv at 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa

Cost: $48+

Info: Marlon Wayans will be in town as a part of The Microphone Fiend Tour. The hilarious comedian and actor will perform three shows at the Tampa Improv and all shows are for audiences 21 and over.

