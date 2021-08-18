Watch
LifestyleTaste and See Tampa Bay

Actions

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 20-22

items.[0].image.alt
Ashley Landis/AP
Tampa Bay Rays Randy Arozarena celebrates after hitting a two run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game 7 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
rays-tampa-bay-rays-astros-houston-game-7-ap-image
Posted at 5:22 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 17:22:14-04

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 20-22), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, August 20

Busch Gardens Summer Nights

When: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Busch Gardens at 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for info
Info: Feel the spark after dark with late-night thrills and live entertainment. Plus, an ALL-NEW fireworks show! For over 100 nights, guests can stay late and safely enjoy world-class coasters, electrifying entertainment throughout the park and more during extended hours at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Pride Night: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox

When: 7:10 p.m.
Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: $30
Info: The Tampa Bay Rays invite you to Pride Night at the Trop on Friday, August 20 at 7:10 p.m. when the Rays take on the Chicago White Sox. For just $30 (up to $65 value), this specially priced ticket package includes a seat in the Lower Level and Rays Pride fanny pack.

Saturday, August 21

Tarpon Springs Hippie Fest

When: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks at 735 Dodecanese Boulevard, Tarpon Springs
Cost: Free Admission
Info: Ready to get your groove on at Hippie Fest? Wear your tie-dye shirts and join the festivities at the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. Featuring a VW Bug Show, vendors, food and beer, live music, raffles, give-aways, prizes, and more!

Preseason: Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Raymond James Stadium at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: $15
Info: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 of preseason football.

Sunday, August 22

Casablanca at Tampa Theatre

When: 3 p.m.
Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N. Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: The classic film "Casablanca" will be showing at the historic Tampa Theatre this weekend! Tickets are $10 and the movie begins at 3 p.m.

-------

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.