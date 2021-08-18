What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 20-22

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 20-22), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, August 20

Busch Gardens Summer Nights

When: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Busch Gardens at 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for info

Info: Feel the spark after dark with late-night thrills and live entertainment. Plus, an ALL-NEW fireworks show! For over 100 nights, guests can stay late and safely enjoy world-class coasters, electrifying entertainment throughout the park and more during extended hours at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Pride Night: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox

When: 7:10 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: $30

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays invite you to Pride Night at the Trop on Friday, August 20 at 7:10 p.m. when the Rays take on the Chicago White Sox. For just $30 (up to $65 value), this specially priced ticket package includes a seat in the Lower Level and Rays Pride fanny pack.

Saturday, August 21

Tarpon Springs Hippie Fest

When: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks at 735 Dodecanese Boulevard, Tarpon Springs

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Ready to get your groove on at Hippie Fest? Wear your tie-dye shirts and join the festivities at the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. Featuring a VW Bug Show, vendors, food and beer, live music, raffles, give-aways, prizes, and more!

Preseason: Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: $15

Info: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 of preseason football.

Sunday, August 22

Casablanca at Tampa Theatre

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N. Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: The classic film "Casablanca" will be showing at the historic Tampa Theatre this weekend! Tickets are $10 and the movie begins at 3 p.m.

