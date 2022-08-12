What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 12-14

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 12-14), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, August 12

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Friday at 7:10 p.m. | Saturday at 4:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:40 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets starting at $20

Info: Play ball! The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Baltimore Orioles for a weekend series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. First pitch is Friday at 7:10 p.m., Saturday at 4:10 p.m. and Sunday at 1:40 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

Saturday, August 13

Preseason: Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 7:30 P.M.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Info: Football is back! The Tampa Bay Bucs will take on the Miami Dolphins in Game 1 of the NFL Preseason on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

813 Day at Sparkman Wharf

When: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Sparkman Wharf, Tampa

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Sparkman Wharf is celebrating 813 Day (August 13) in style! Enjoy live music from local bands, a variety of $8.13 cocktails, delicious beers, tasty ice cream, and so much more.

Michael Bublé Concert

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $65

Info: Michael Bublé is coming to Tampa! An Evening with Michael Bublé begins at 8 p.m. at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa. Tickets start at $65.

Chris Brown & Lil Baby: One of Them Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $225

Info: Chris Brown and Lil Baby are performing this weekend in Tampa! The duo will be headlining their ‘One of Them Tour’ at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Ticket prices have climbed pretty high with tickets starting at $225.

Sunday, August 14

Enjoy a grouper sandwich at Frenchy's Rockaway Grill on Clearwater Beach

Frenchy's Rockaway Grill on Clearwater Beach | Taste and See Tampa Bay

