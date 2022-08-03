Frenchy's celebrates 40+ years on Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Frenchy's Rockaway Grill is one of the most popular restaurants on Clearwater Beach.

This tropical spot offers open-air beachfront dining right on the Gulf of Mexico with stellar views of the sunset. Enjoy the famous grouper sandwich, fresh seafood, She Crab soup, and other 'Floribbean-style' dishes.

Rockaway also features live daily music and two large bars serving up the beach's best rum runners and other refreshing drinks.

Frenchy's is celebrating over 40 years on Clearwater Beach and now has five locations across Tampa Bay.

You can find Frenchy's Rockaway Grill at 7 Rockaway Street, Clearwater Beach. Click here for more information.

———-

