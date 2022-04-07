What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | April 8-10

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 8-10), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, April 8

SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo

When: April 5-10

Where: SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus at 4075 James C. Ray Dr, Lakeland

Cost: $45/day for adults | $20/day for kids (7-17) | kids 6 and under: FREE

Info: The SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo is Florida’s largest annual convention of any kind, and the 2nd largest air show in the world. Join over 225,000 aviation enthusiasts for 6 exciting days of cutting edge technology exhibits, forums, workshops, career fairs, and of course our world-famous breathtaking aerial displays by some of the best airshow performers in the business!

Tampa Bay Blues Festival

When: April 8-10

Where: Vinoy Park at 701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $50-$60 per day| $140 for the weekend

Info: The Tampa Bay Blues Festival returns to Vinoy Waterfront Park. Enjoy a fabulous weekend of blues music, featuring JJ Grey & Mofro, Jimmie Vaughan, Larkin Poe and more. Stroll the shore for great music, foods, drinks and fun! Tickets are sold at the main gate each day. Cash only.

Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival

When: April 8-24

Where: Clearwater Beach at 1 Causeway Blvd, Clearwater

Cost: $12 (Kids 3 and under: FREE)

Info: The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival stands out as one of the best sand sculpture festivals in Florida, with world-renowned sand artists entered to win the best in show with their crazy-cool sand creations. Peruse the expansive 21,000-square foot structure, and gaze at the artists at work creating their amazing sand sculptures. With free live music, fireworks, kid’s play zones, and sand sculpting classes there’s more fun to have during the festival than grains of sand on Clearwater Beach.

Rays Opening Day: Tampa Bay Rays vs Baltimore Orioles

When: 3:10 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Cost: $51+

Info: Baseball season is finally here! After a month-long lockout and a shortened spring training, it's finally time for Opening Day. Watch the Rays take on the Orioles. Parking lots opening at 11:10 a.m. and gates opening at 1:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Tampa Bay Blueberry Festival

When: April 9, 10, 16

Where: Keel Farms at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City

Cost: $14.99 for adults | $9.99 for kids (ages 3-12) | kids 2 and under: FREE

Info: A celebration of the spring blueberry harvest, this festival presented by Keel Farms and Keel & Curley Winery will be open 8am to 6pm each of the three days. This family-friendly two-weekend event will feature a VIP tour of our winery, an opportunity to meet our Wine maker and brewer, food and craft vendors, live music, a kids area, u-pick blueberries, and your favorite wines, beers, and ciders. VIP tickets are $19.99 and include a take-home souvenir bucket and free blueberries.

The Incredible Duck Race

When: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: The Kiwanis Club of Tampa will race 7,000+ Rubber Ducks down the Hillsborough River. The first three ducks to cross the finish line will win amazing cash prizes! Tickets are not necessary to attend, but you must adopt a duck for $5 to participate in the race. There will be family friendly music, food, and activities all leading up to the big race.

Pasco County Beer & Burger Festival

When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Land O' Lakes Heritage Park at 5401 Land O' Lakes Blvd, Land O' Lakes

Cost: $15

Info: The second annual Pasco County Beer and Burger Festival is back. Sample from local breweries, chefs and food trucks to vote on your favorite entry, plus there will be plenty of live music to enjoy.

Justin Bieber

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $220+

Info: Justin Bieber is coming to Tampa as a part of his Justice Tour. He'll be performing with special guests Jaden, Eddie Benjamin and ¿TÉO? Doors open 60 to 90 minutes before showtime.

