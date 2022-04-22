What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | April 22-24

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 22-24), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, April 22

Tampa Bay Seafood & Music Festival

When: April 22-24

Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park at 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: $10 for Friday or Saturday | $15 for Sunday

Info: This outstanding music and food event is prepared like a great meal, incorporating and blending the finest ingredients. Menu items are freshly-cooked on-site incorporating a variety of delicious ingredients (seafood, meat and vegetarian), plus side dishes, desserts and drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic). Another component of the event is a Marketplace showcasing handmade arts and crafts along with a selection of fine products and gourmet food items. While enjoying your meal and drinks, be caressed by the sounds of live musical performances on stage by some of Florida’s and the region’s top musical talents in a diversity of genres. Children 12 and under get in for free!

98ROCKFEST

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $35+

Info: This year’s headliner is one of Tampa’s favorite bands, legendary rockers Godsmack who have chosen 98ROCKFEST as one of only a select few major events in 2022. Joining them on the mainstage will be rock hit machine Three Days Grace plus Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Jelly Roll and Wage War. The free show on the plaza will feature Lilith Czar and more, hosted by 98ROCK’s Skratch N’Sniff.

Saturday, April 23

Kenny Chesney

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: $70+

Info: Kenny Chesney is coming to Tampa for his Here and Now Tour. He'll be joined by special guests Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $41.25+

Info: Watch the Lightning take on the Predators Saturday night! Doors open 1 hour before puck drop.

Sunday, April 24

Harlem Globetrotters

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Yuengling Center at 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa

Cost: $20+

Info: The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrills you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

Jubilation The Ultimate Dance on the Pier

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: St. Pete Pier at 600 2nd Avenue NE

Cost: $25

Info: Come dance and celebrate! The bay, the music, the lights and laser show will make it a night to remember! Totally Euphoric Events brings the first Tea Dance to the St Pete Pier. NY DJ Sam Gee spins the greatest from the 70s, 80s, and 90s and then a performance from 80s icon Pretty Poison featuring Jade Starling! Must be 21 or older to attend.

Elton John

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $268+

Info: The Rocket Man himself is coming to Tampa for his Yellow Brick Road Farewell Tour. After more than 50 years on the road, this is the perfect chance to say goodbye to an icon. Doors open 60-90 minutes prior to show time.

Earth Day Events

Looking to do a little good to celebrate Earth Day (April 22)? Here are some events to check out!

Gandy Beach Clean Up

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Where: Gandy Beach, St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE

Info: Cali along with Lufka are hosting a beach cleanup at Cali's adopted shoreline for Earth Day! Email dkoetter@eatatcali.com if you would like to join.

12th Annual EcoFest

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: MOSI at 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: EcoFest 2022 is a community event organized by Learning Gate Community School and MOSI to celebrate the many businesses, organizations, and individuals in the Tampa Bay area dedicated to the Principles of Sustainability, Ecology, Equity and Economy. There will be live music, demonstrations, informational booths, green living products and services. Some local artists, green businesses, environmental organizations, alternative health practitioners, renewable energy specialists, organic farms and gardens with produce will be in attendance.

Earth Day Compost Happens Workshop

When: Saturday, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Crews Lake Wilderness Park at 16739 Crews Lake Dr, Spring Hill

Cost: $35

Info: Learn all the benefits of using a compost plus the do's and don'ts that come with it. Limit of one compost bin per household and no payments will be taken the day of the event. Please arrive 15 minutes early.

