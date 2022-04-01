What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | April 1-3

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 1-3), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, April 1

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: 7 P.M.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $50

Info: Get ready for some hockey! The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night at Amalie Arena. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

SPCA Annual Pet Walk

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: North Straub Park, Downtown St. Petersburg

Cost: $25 donation

Info: It’s time to lace up your sneakers! The SPCA Annual Pet Walk will feature a fun walk along the waterfront in downtown St. Petersburg in North Straub Park. Proceeds will benefit the only non-profit, animal welfare agency that runs an open-admission for-all animal shelter and veterinary center in Pinellas County. There’s even a pet costume contest for your four-legged best friend. Register today and walk with hundreds of other animal lovers who believe all pets deserve to be loved!

Seltzerland 2022

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Westchase Golf Club, Tampa

Cost: Starting at $35

Info: Tampa is turning into a hard seltzer paradise this weekend! Seltzerland 2022 is a one-of-a-kind immersive experience as you spend the day tasting 100+ unique hard seltzers. Indulge in mouthwatering munchies, tons of seltzer swag, games, and you better plan on busting out the gram for an epic photoshoot. You’ll sign up for a time slot and walk in a one-way path to each hole along the tasting trail. It takes between 2 and 2 1/2 hours to complete Seltzerland.

Sunday, April 3

Taste of South Tampa

When: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Tampa Garden Club

Cost: General Admission $50

Info: The 16th Annual Taste of South Tampa is back on Sunday, April 3. This event features unlimited food and beverage samples, a beer garden, live entertainment, give-aways, prizes and more! Taste of South Tampa will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Tampa Garden Club, located at 2629 Bayshore Boulevard.

———-