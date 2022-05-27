What's happening in Tampa Bay this Memorial Day weekend? | May 27-30

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this Memorial Day weekend (May 27-30), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, May 27

Sunset Music Festival

When: May 27-29

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Cost: $99 Daily Admission | $170 2-day | $215 3-day

Info: Join us for Memorial Day weekend at Sunset Music Festival, taking place in Tampa, Florida for three days on May 27-29. We're preparing for a sensory overload of electronic goodness with top-notch visual and audio production for the 2022 edition of what has become the premier summertime festival in Central Florida. Headliners for the EDM festival will feature Dillon Francis, Duke Dumont, Jason Ross, Alesso, Illenium, and so many more.

Familiarize yourself with the festival grounds and what #SMF2022 has to offer this weekend 😍 From vendor locations to parking information, check out the festival guide! 🗺 https://t.co/UIxqaOwhUw pic.twitter.com/0IaMGeEoEN — Sunset Music Festival (@SMFTampa) May 25, 2022

Limelight Speaker: Geena Davis

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theater, Downtown Tampa

Cost: $30-45 Tickets

Info: Academy Award winner Geena Davis will be a Limelight Speaker at the Tampa Theater this weekend. She’s known for her roles in the iconic movies A League of Their Own, Beetlejuice, The Accidental Tourist, Thelma and Louise, and so many others. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the talk kicking off at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Friday 7:10 p.m | Saturday 4:10 p.m. | Sunday 1:40 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg

Cost: $35

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays will host the New York Yankees for a weekend division series at the Trop! First pitch is Friday at 7:10 p.m., Saturday at 4:10 p.m. and Sunday at 1:40 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Saturday, May 28

Tampa Bay Margarita and Music Festival

When: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa

Cost: $35 online | $40 at the door

Info: The Tampa Bay Margarita & Music Festival is Florida's largest celebration of Margaritas and Live Music. Headliners include rock n' roll legends Lynyrd Skynyrd, Elle King, and Village People. Celebrate the Margarita and spend Memorial Day weekend with us at the best festival in Tampa Bay! Enjoy live music, dozens of margaritas, games, shopping, and great food options available for purchase throughout the day.

Mad Beach Boatstock Floating Music Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: The Sailboat Graveyard of Boca Ciega Bay, Madeira Beach

Cost: Free

Info: Live music on the water! The Mad Beach Boatstock Floating Music Festival runs Saturday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. near Madeira Beach. You'll need a boat to reach the festival.

Blippi The Musical

When: 2 P.M.

Where: Straz Center, Tampa

Cost: $40

Info: Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable Blippi off the screen and onto the stage in a world-class production filled with audience engagement and amazing music. Children across the world have taken a liking to Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. And they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show.

Sunday, May 29

Ford International Cuban Sandwich Festival

When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park, Ybor City

Cost: Free

Info: This exciting Free festival is Sunday, May 29th, 2022, BACK at Centennial Park in Historic Ybor City 11th Annual FORD Intl Cuban Sandwich Festival: The Big Day - Smackdown Sunday! Celebrate Memorial Day @ The Cuban Sandwich Festival! Watch as we attempt to make the BIGGEST Cuban Sandwich in the World, breaking the Tampa record -2022 Goal is 245 Ft! This sandwich is then cut up and donated to a homeless shelter. The Sandwich will feed over 550 homeless people in Tampa Bay!

Monday, May 30

Kayak King's Landing

Where: 5722 Baptist Camp Rd, Apopka

Cost: $67

Info: Take a trip back in time to a Jurassic jungle hidden away in Central Florida. King's Landing in Apopka offers pristine water running under a canopy of beautiful trees. To make the experience even better, try hitting the water in a crystal-clear kayak. Get Up and Go Kayaking offers daily tours along Rock Springs Run, which includes a beginner/intermediate paddle upstream with a relaxing drift back to the launch site.

Giant Summer Adventure: King's Landing in Apopka, Florida

