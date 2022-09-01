What's happening in Tampa Bay this Labor Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla.—If you're looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend (September 2-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, September 2

Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees

When: 7:10 p.m. on Friday | 6:10 p.m. Saturday | 1:40 p.m. Sunday

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Cost: $54+

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the New York Yankees this weekend in St. Pete!

One Republic

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: $31+

Info: One Republic will be in Tampa on Friday night for their "Never Ending Summer Tour" along with special guest NEEDTOBREATHE.

Saturday, September 3

P1 Offshore St. Pete Grand Prix

When: September 3-4

Where: Downtown St. Pete

Cost: FREE ($150+ for VIP seating)

Info: Powerboat and personal watercraft race teams from across the United States will compete across multiple classes of racing during the race weekend. While the race is best viewed live along the course near Downtown St. Petersburg and the pier, the high-speed racing action will also be broadcast nationally. Fans outside of the U.S. will be able to enjoy the racing via live streaming here on the P1 Offshore website.

Repticon

When: September 3-4

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: $10+ per day for adults | $6 per day for kids

Info: This show features everything that you’ve come to love most about Repticon’s two days of fun and excitement! See live animals from around the world, purchase pets and pet products direct from the experts at amazing prices you won’t find anywhere else, and learn more about reptiles and exotic animals. Repticon Tampa is one reptile and exotic animal expo that you can’t afford to miss!

University of South Florida vs Brigham Young University

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: $20 (FREE for current USF students)

Info: And college football is back! The USF Bulls will play against BYU Cougars for their first game of the season. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 4.

Rowdies vs Las Vegas Light FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium at 230 1st St SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $15 standing room only | $26 for reserved seating

Info: The Rowdies take on Las Vegas Lights FC in St. Pete this weekend!

Rod Stewart

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $42+

Info: Rod Stewart is coming to town Saturday night, where he'll preform with legendary rock band, Cheap Trick. This will be one of his last stops before he sets out for his UK tour.

Sunday, September 4

Giveon

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Jannus Live at 200 1st Ave N STE 206, St. Petersburg

Cost: $95+

Info: Giveon is coming to St. Pete this Sunday for his Give or Take Tour! The "Heartbreak Anniversary" singer will perform along with special guests Fana Hues and Saleka. Gates open at 7 p.m. and keep in mind, this venue is standing room only.

Monday, September 5

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox

When: 4:10 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Cost: $30+

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Boston Red Sox at the Trop on Labor Day!