Vue 360 is Clearwater's newest rooftop bar

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Enjoy beautiful 360-degree views of Clearwater Beach and the Intercoastal at Clearwater's newest rooftop bar!

Vue 360 sits atop the the Courtyard by Marriott Clearwater Beach Marina, and it offers upscale tropical vibes and cocktails. It first opened in February.

Not sure where to start? Here are a few fan-favorite drinks:



Smoky Old Fashioned - they torch an orange slice and cinnamon stick on a plank of wood and smoke the cocktail glass over it

Island Time Margarita - citrus tequila, Grand Marnier, fresh key lime, agave, and a chile salt rim

Sunset Vue - peach and orange blossom vodka, pineapple juice, topped with grenadine

The rooftop bar is currently working on a food menu that they hope to release soon, featuring some dips and small plates to start.

Vue 360 is located at 455 East Shore Drive in Clearwater. The hotel is valet only, so keep that in mind when you go to visit. The bar is open from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and stays open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. To stay up to date with what's happening at Vue 360, check out their Facebook page.

