Vantage Rooftop Bar in Clearwater, FL

CLEARWATER, Fla.—Atop The Karol Hotel on Ulmerton Road sits a climate-controlled rooftop bar with craft cocktails, fresh appetizers and a great view.

Vantage Rooftop Bar looks out over Feather Sound and Tampa Bay, with views of Downtown St. Pete in the background. The bar offers covered indoor seating with large floor-to-ceiling sliders that remain open to the small terrace with additional seating.

Enjoy signature cocktails like the Karol Bliss (a muddled raspberry drink with vodka and elderflower), Rooftop Mai Tai made with local Appleton Estate Rum, Amarena Old Fashioned and Lavender Lemonade, a gin drink made with Creme de Violette.

Vantage offers an array of fresh seafood—New Orleans oysters, shrimp cocktail, seafood platter with Maine lobster tail—as well as charcuterie, cheese and Mediterranean boards that are great to share. You can find the full menu here.

Vantage Rooftop Bar is located at 2675 Ulmerton Road. It's open form 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with happy hour lasting until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The bar is first come, first serve. However, reservations can be made at the hotel's other dinning establishments. To learn more about The Karol, click here.