Universal Orlando's new Jurassic World roller coaster opens in June

ORLANDO, Fla.—Universal Orlando announced Tuesday that Jurassic World VelociCoaster will open June 10. The new ride at Universal's Islands of Adventure will take guests on a journey through the jungle as they race against raptors.

Universal released this teaser video on Twitter.

The hunt begins June 10! Jurassic World #VelociCoaster pic.twitter.com/Dx4UbNaamB — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) April 6, 2021

The theme park first announced the new ride in September 2020, calling it "the apex predator of coasters." The coaster will feature two intense launches and four inversions, and will be located near Jurassic Park River Adventure.

