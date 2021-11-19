Watch
LifestyleTaste and See Tampa Bay

Actions

Ulele Restaurant serves up native-inspired food on Tampa's Riverwalk

items.[0].image.alt
Zack Perry
Ulele.png
Posted at 10:45 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 11:05:02-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Ulele Restaurant and Brewery is known for serving native-inspired food and spirits along Tampa's Downtown Riverwalk.

Pronounced "you-lay-lee", this rustic spot celebrates the vibrant fusion of ingredients from Florida waters and land once home to many Native Americans, including the young princess Ulele.

Offering outdoor and indoor seating, Ulele sits on the banks of the Hillsborough River next to the Ulele Spring, adjacent to the Water Works Park.

You can find it at 1810 N Highland Ave, Tampa. Click here for the full menu.

————

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season