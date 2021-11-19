Ulele Restaurant serves up native-inspired food on Tampa's Riverwalk

TAMPA, Fla. — Ulele Restaurant and Brewery is known for serving native-inspired food and spirits along Tampa's Downtown Riverwalk.

Pronounced "you-lay-lee", this rustic spot celebrates the vibrant fusion of ingredients from Florida waters and land once home to many Native Americans, including the young princess Ulele.

Offering outdoor and indoor seating, Ulele sits on the banks of the Hillsborough River next to the Ulele Spring, adjacent to the Water Works Park.

You can find it at 1810 N Highland Ave, Tampa. Click here for the full menu.

