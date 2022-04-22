Two Graces uses on-site garden to create farm-to-table menu

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Two Graces takes their farm-to-table menu to a new level with their own on-site organic garden.

This St. Pete restaurant offers beautiful outdoor seating as well as some limited seats inside. The garden lines the building. Out front, the space is filled with flowers and herbs, both of which are used in cocktail and food recipes. In the back, guests can sit next to the fresh seasonal produce—you'll currently find peaches, lettuce, radishes and more in bloom.

Two Graces' menu leans toward Mediterranean and European-style cuisine while working to highlight what they have grown in their garden. They use high-quality local vendors when possible for their meats and seafood, and they also offer plenty of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes.

Not sure what to order? Here are a few fan-favorite dishes:



Crispy Artichoke with lemon aioli

Spinach Falafel made with oat flour

Charred Octopus with romesco sauce

The wine menu is 100% organic, biodynamic and sustainable with more than 75 options to choose from. They also offer a cocktail menu and local beers.

Two Graces is located at 6001 Central Ave, St. Petersburg. There is plenty of on-site parking and they are open everyday except for Tuesday.

