Try world-renowned sweets at William Dean Chocolates in Midtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — There’s a new chocolate shop in town! William Dean Chocolates has opened a second location in Midtown Tampa.

The new shop offers an array of artisan chocolates, gelato, sorbet and coffee, plus a covered outdoor patio space.

William Dean offers 36 kinds of chocolates , not including seasonal and holiday flavors. Here’s a few notable ones to try:



Rosemary Caramel

PB&J

Port with Fig & Plum

Coconut Lemongrass

Yuzo (which is like a Japanese citrus fruit) & Matcha

Guests can try both French-style chocolates (flat squares with artwork pressed on top) and Belgian-style chocolates (3D shells that are hand-painted). They use almost 100% Valrhona chocolate, which is based out of France.

Caribbean Caramel (bottom) and Pistachio (top) chocolates from William Dean Chocolates

William Dean Chocolates' flagship location is still in Belleair Bluffs, and over the last 14 years the company has received plenty of awards and recognition, including owner Bill Brown being ranked in the Top 10 Chocolatiers in North America by Dessert Professional and the company being ranked in the Top 11 in the world by Chocolate—The Reference Standard, which is an exhaustive guidebook to all things chocolate.

William Dean Chocolates is located at 3657 Midtown Drive in Midtown Tampa, right next to Joffrey’s Coffee. In the coming months, they will start serving baked goods, croissants, pastries, sandwiches and more. They even plan on offering afternoon tea on select days.