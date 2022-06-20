Travel back in time at Dinosaur World in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Take a trip back in time to Dinosaur World in Plant City.

This is Central Florida’s only attraction dedicated to the giants of years past. Walk among hundreds of life-sized dinosaurs in this prehistoric playground.

Dinosaur World features interactive exhibits, fossil digs, dino-themed playgrounds, prehistoric artifacts, and so much more.

Tickets start at $19.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids 3-12. Parking is free and pack your own lunch. There is no food service at the park.

Dinosaur World is located at 5145 Harvey Tew Road, Plant City. Click here for more information.

