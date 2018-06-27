This St. Pete restaurant serves up delicious vegan soul food

ST. PETE, Fla. - Vegan soul food. It sounds like an oxymoron but we promise you it's not!

Ray’s Vegan Soul in downtown St. Pete offers savory soul food dishes with a healthy twist.

“When you have vegan soul food, you don’t have to substitute taste for health," said Ray Milton, owner of Ray’s Vegan Soul. "My vegan food is like a music symphony going off in your mouth. Everything is in harmony with the soul and body."

With over 2,000 original vegan recipes, Ray’s food menu changes every week so be sure to check the restaurant’s Facebook page to see what’s cooking.

We recommend trying out the famous vegan mac and cheese with quinoa meatloaf, collard and kale greens. Or go the breakfast route with the quinoa pancakes served with homemade vegan strawberry syrup.

Ray also makes pumpkin chili, chicken fried steak and walnut burgers with vegan coleslaw, proving there’s no limit to blending vegan and soul food.

Ray’s Vegan Soul is open 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sundays with live jazz music.

