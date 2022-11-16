This movie bar in Pinellas Park is a throwback to Blockbuster days

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Rent movies, play games and drink plenty of beer at Beerbusters.

This movie bar offers nostalgia vibes reminiscent of the Blockbuster days. Owner and operator Billy Dieli used to work at the popular movie rental store for 9 years.

"I just had the idea of if you could go into...a movie rental store and have beer, it would be even better," said Dieli.

Beerbusters offers a wide array of movies and shows on DVD. Dieli tries to find a mix of classics from the 90s and early 2000s, as well as favorites that are harder to find on streaming sites.

Rentals are $1 a day or you can sign up for a movie pass, which is $10 per month and includes unlimited movie swap outs.

They offer a selection of local beer on tap and in cans. Enjoy a glass while you play board games or grab a controller for the PlayStation 3.

There's also plenty of candy and treats to choose from, so guests can create their own six pack of beer, buy their favorite movie snacks and take it home to enjoy their film.

Beerbusters is located at 6836 Park Boulevard and is open seven days a week. Make sure to follow them on Facebook to learn more about their weekly trivia event or their monthly mini market.