What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 5-7

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 5-7), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, January 5

When: January 5 - 7

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Florida's Largest Winter Home Show is a one-stop marketplace for the newest remodeling, decorating, and landscaping products! Check it out this weekend at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

When: January 5 - 7

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Start at $25 | Click here for ticket prices

Info: Marvel fans, assemble for this live, action-packed, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands. This ancient artifact holds immeasurable mystical power and would allow Loki to achieve his eternal quest to crown himself ruler of Asgard and Earth. This all-new show unites some of Marvel’s greatest Super Heroes including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow against some of the most threatening villains. Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes will have six performances at Amalie Arena from January 5-7, 2018.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Mahaffey Theater at 400 1st Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: $35

Info: Over 50 of Russia’s brightest ballet stars perform this full-scale production of Sleeping Beauty. Set to the music of Tchaikovsky, this timeless fairy time of a princess cursed to sleep for 100 years is pure classic ballet bliss.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Straz Center for the Performing Arts at 1010 North Macinnes Place, Tampa

Cost: $45

Info: Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage.

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Manatee Viewing Center at 6990 Dickman Road, Apollo Beach

Cost: Free

Info: For over 30 years, Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center has been the ideal spot to watch hundreds of manatees in their natural habitat. Sea cows will swim to Apollo Beach to enjoy the warmer water being discharged from the Big Bend Power Station during the winter months. Tampa Bay is home to more than 600 manatees and the center works to protect and rehabilitate these marine mammals year-round.

Saturday, January 6

When: Festivities begin at 8 a.m.

Where: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 36 N Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs

Cost: Free

Info: The 112th Annual Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs honors the Baptism of Jesus Christ by St. John the Baptist in the River Jordan. For many, the highlight of the day-long event is the dive for the cross in the Spring Bayou. The boy who retrieves the cross is said to be blessed with a year of good luck. The event will also feature food, drinks and live music. This religious celebration is one of the largest of its kind in the country.

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg at 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $25 - Click here for more ticket information - http://mfastpete.org/exh/star-wars/

Info: The force is strong at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Pete! Star Wars and the Power of Costume gives you a chance to see over 60 original costumes used during the first seven films of the saga. The exhibition features some of the world’s most recognized cinematic costumes, including Darth Vader, Queen Amidala, Chewbacca, X-Wing Pilots, and Droids, like C-3PO and R2-D2.

When: Festivities begin at 3 p.m.

Where: Busch Gardens at 10165 N McKinley Drive Terrace Park, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Busch Gardens unfolds the famed journey to the humble town of Bethlehem during a new Three Kings Celebration. This cultural celebration boasts authentic Latin traditions, live entertainment honoring the three wise men and Busch Gardens’ dazzling display of twinkling lights.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Straz Center at 1010 North Macinnes Place, Tampa

Cost: $27.75

Info: Classical WSMR presents the return of former Music Director, Jahja Ling, leading The Florida Orchestra in an evening of music featuring Beethoven and Sibelius, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

Sunday, January 7

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Al Lopez Park at 4810 North Himes Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $40

Info: Celebrate the New Year's on the right foot! Register for Tampa’s first 5k and 10k event of 2018. Your resolution run! Register to run either a 5k (you can also walk this!) or a 10k at Al Lopez Park.

When: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: The Dog Bar at 2300 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: $5 per dog

Info: If you’re looking for the perfect place for your furry friend, and also grab a beer, then look no further. The Dog Bar in St. Petersburg combines the idea of a dog park and bar, all rolled into one. The best part? No matter the breed, color, shape or size, all types of dogs are welcome!

