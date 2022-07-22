The Weeknd is coming to Tampa: here's how to see his show for free

TAMPA, Fla.—The Weeknd will make a stop in Tampa as a part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. He'll perform at Raymond James Stadium Thursday, August 4th at 6:30 p.m with special guests Kaytranada and Mike Dean.

This is just the first leg of his massive world tour, which will highlight his past two albums (After Hours and Dawn FM) for the first time live. According to Live Nation, the tour will be his most ambitious production to date reflecting his creative journey of creating worlds within worlds.

The Weeknd comes to Tampa | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and $1 from each ticket sold will go toward The Weeknd's XO Humanitarian Fund with the United Nations World Food Programme.

Want to score two free tickets to The Weeknd's concert? Enter our giveaway for a chance to win! Contest ends on July 31; we'll draw five lucky winners.

See the official sweepstakes rules here.

