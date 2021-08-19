The Saint: St. Pete's newest speakeasy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lurking behind a discrete, unassuming entryway on a side street in the Grand Central District of St. Petersburg, Florida awaits an unrivaled cocktail experience.

The Saint invites you in to confess life’s darkest sins, enjoy fine cocktails and even finer company.

To get in, patrons have to recite the sin of the week and confess. The religion-inspired speakeasy is filled with relics and antiques from Catholic Churches across the country. Local artists helped with the unique artwork found throughout the space.

Allow one of the Resident Mischief-Makers to serve you one the 7 Deadly Sins specialty drinks and be whisked away.

Each evening will bring its own uniquely exciting experience, depending on which sinners have entered the speakeasy.

You can find The Saint at 49 24th Street North, St. Petersburg. Click here for more information.

