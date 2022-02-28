Watch
The Price is Right Live returns to Sarasota for interactive game show experience

The Price is Right Live
The Price is Right Live is coming to the Van Wezel in Sarasota.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Feb 28, 2022
The Price Is Right Live™ is returning to the Van Wezel in Sarasota with celebrity host Mark Walberg.

The show is Tuesday, March 29 at 8 p.m.

The Price Is Right Live™ is billed as a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right™. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the fantastic Showcase!

The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

Tickets are $42-$57 and can be purchased HERE, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison’s at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre.

