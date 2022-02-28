The Price is Right Live returns to Sarasota for interactive game show experience

The Price Is Right Live™ is returning to the Van Wezel in Sarasota with celebrity host Mark Walberg.

The show is Tuesday, March 29 at 8 p.m.

The Price Is Right Live™ is billed as a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right™. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the fantastic Showcase!

The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.