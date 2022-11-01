Watch Now
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour coming to Raymond James Stadium April 2023

2022 TIFF - In Conversation With Taylor Swift
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event on day two of the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 8:49 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 08:49:44-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Attention Swifties! Taylor Swift is bringing her The Eras Tour to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

According to a post on Swift's Instagram, the tour will be "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

The announcement comes 11 days after she released her tenth studio album, Midnights.

RECOMMENDED: Taylor Swift uses tracks recorded at Lakeland's Sound House Studios on smash new album 'Folklore'

The tour will first make its round across stadiums in the U.S. before going internationally.

Swift's stop at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams. Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster.

To view a list of Swift's U.S. tour stops, visit taylorswift.com/events/.

