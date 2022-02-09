Tampa's River O' Green returns in 2022 after 2-year hiatus

Tampa's River O’ Green Fest is returning after a 2-year hiatus!

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, once again the Hillsborough River will be dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day!

The festivities will take place Saturday, March 12 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The free event kicks off at 11 a.m. as the Hillsborough River is transformed into a bright shade of green for the occasion. Visitors can view the river along the Tampa Riverwalk near Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

“We are so excited to bring back this wonderful Tampa tradition,” said Tampa Downtown Partnership President and CEO Lynda Remund. “We haven’t been able to host our signature event since 2019, so we know people are looking forward to putting on their green garb, pulling out their best Irish accent, and celebrating the holiday in the greatest city!”

The Irish-themed celebration runs until 5 p.m. and includes live entertainment, food trucks, beer, and family-friendly activities.

"It's been way too long since Tampa got its Irish on, so let's get ready to shamrock and roll at River O'Green 2022. One thing we can all a-green on is that this town knows how to paddy," said City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.