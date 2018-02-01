Tampa Theatre screening Oscar-nominated movies and short films

TAMPA, Fla. -- Movie lovers who went to local theaters in 2017 likely watched blockbuster such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Coco or Wonder Woman.

While those movies earned Oscar nominations, there are many films nominated for an Academy Award this year that never played in a local theater.

Starting Friday night, the Tampa Theatre will begin screening Oscar-nominated movies and short films.

* * *

Faces Places

[PG] 89 minutes

French with English subtitles.

Oscar nominated film for Best Documentary Feature

French New Wave filmmaker Agnes Varda, acclaimed 33-year-old French photographer and muralist JR team up to co-direct this enchanting road movie and documentary about what photography and artistic creation can mean. They travel around the villages of France in JR’s truck meeting locals, learning their stories and producing epic-size portraits of them.

Friday, February 2 - 7:30 p.m.





* * *

The Square

[R] 142 minutes

Portions in Swedish with English subtitles.

Oscar nominated film for Best Foreign Language Film

Christian (Claes Bang) is the respected curator of a contemporary art museum. After falling victim to an intricate pick-pocketing scam, decides to try a rather unorthodox plan to retrieve what was stolen. Co-stars Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Dominic West (The Wire).

Sunday, February 4 - 6:30 p.m.





* * *

The Breadwinner

[PG-13] 103 minutes

Oscar nominated film for Best Animated Feature Film

Based on Deborah Ellis' bestselling novel, the movie tells the story of Parvana (Saara Chaudry), an 11-year-old girl growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001. When her father is wrongfully arrested, Parvana cuts off her hair and dresses like a boy in order to support her family. Executive produced by Angelina Jolie.

Monday, February 5 - 7:30 p.m.





* * *

The Insult (2017)

[R] 112 minutes

Arabic with English subtitles.

Oscar nominated film for Best Foreign Language Film

Palestinian construction worker Yassar finds himself pitted against Toni, the owner of a balcony Yasser did some work on, and a car mechanic who is part of a Christian political party in Lebanon. Their spat over a gutter leads to a trial that becomes more about the morass of long-standing sectarian grievances. By Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri (The Attack).

Wednesday, February 7 - 7:30 p.m.





* * *

Oscar-nominated Animated Shorts

[not rated] 83 minutes

Dear Basketball : Narrated by basketball great Kobe Bryant, the film is an adaptation of Bryant’s NBA retirement announcement after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers. (USA)

: Narrated by basketball great Kobe Bryant, the film is an adaptation of Bryant’s NBA retirement announcement after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers. (USA) Negative Space : My dad taught me how to pack. (France)

: My dad taught me how to pack. (France) Lou : When a toy stealing bully ruins recess for a playground full of kids, only one thing stands in his way: the “Lost and Found” box. (USA)

: When a toy stealing bully ruins recess for a playground full of kids, only one thing stands in his way: the “Lost and Found” box. (USA) Revolting Rhymes : Interweaves Roald Dahl’s retellings of classic fairy tales with playful twists and surprising endings. (UK)

: Interweaves Roald Dahl’s retellings of classic fairy tales with playful twists and surprising endings. (UK) Garden Party: In a deserted rich house, a couple of amphibians explore their surroundings and follow their primal instincts. (France)

Friday, February 9 - 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 11 - 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 15 - 8:00 p.m.

The Animated Shorts Program is appropriate for children ages 8 and older.

* * *

Oscar-nominated Live Action Shorts

[not rated] 97 minutes

DeKalb Elementary : Inspired by a 911 call placed during a school shooting incident in Atlanta, Georgia. (USA)

: Inspired by a 911 call placed during a school shooting incident in Atlanta, Georgia. (USA) The Silent Child : A deaf 4-year old-girl lives in a world of silence until a caring social worker teaches her the gift of communication. (UK)

: A deaf 4-year old-girl lives in a world of silence until a caring social worker teaches her the gift of communication. (UK) My Nephew Emmett : In 1955, a Mississippi preacher tries to protect his nephew from two racist killers out for blood. (USA)

: In 1955, a Mississippi preacher tries to protect his nephew from two racist killers out for blood. (USA) The Eleven O’Clock : The delusional patient of a psychiatrist believes he is actually the psychiatrist. As they each attempt to treat each other the session gets out of control. (Australia)

: The delusional patient of a psychiatrist believes he is actually the psychiatrist. As they each attempt to treat each other the session gets out of control. (Australia) Watu Wote/All of Us: An atmosphere of anxiety and mistrust between Muslims and Christians grows in Kenya until December 2015 when Muslim bus passengers show solidarity can prevail. (Germany)

Friday, February 9 - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 - 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 11 - 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, February 15 - 5:30 p.m.

The Live Action Shorts Program is appropriate for children ages 13 and older.