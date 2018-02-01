Tampa Theatre screening Oscar-nominated movies and short films

TAMPA, Fla. -- Movie lovers who went to local theaters in 2017 likely watched blockbuster such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Coco or Wonder Woman.
While those movies earned Oscar nominations, there are many films nominated for an Academy Award this year that never played in a local theater.
Starting Friday night, the Tampa Theatre will begin screening Oscar-nominated movies and short films.
* * *
Faces Places [PG] 89 minutes French with English subtitles.
Oscar nominated film for Best Documentary Feature
French New Wave filmmaker Agnes Varda, acclaimed 33-year-old French photographer and muralist JR team up to co-direct this enchanting road movie and documentary about what photography and artistic creation can mean. They travel around the villages of France in JR’s truck meeting locals, learning their stories and producing epic-size portraits of them.
Friday, February 2 - 7:30 p.m.
* * *
The Square [R] 142 minutes Portions in Swedish with English subtitles.
Oscar nominated film for Best Foreign Language Film
Christian (Claes Bang) is the respected curator of a contemporary art museum. After falling victim to an intricate pick-pocketing scam, decides to try a rather unorthodox plan to retrieve what was stolen. Co-stars Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Dominic West (The Wire).
Sunday, February 4 - 6:30 p.m.
* * *
The Breadwinner [PG-13] 103 minutes
Oscar nominated film for Best Animated Feature Film
Based on Deborah Ellis' bestselling novel, the movie tells the story of Parvana (Saara Chaudry), an 11-year-old girl growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001. When her father is wrongfully arrested, Parvana cuts off her hair and dresses like a boy in order to support her family. Executive produced by Angelina Jolie.
Monday, February 5 - 7:30 p.m.
* * *
The Insult (2017) [R] 112 minutes
Arabic with English subtitles.
Oscar nominated film for Best Foreign Language Film
Palestinian construction worker Yassar finds himself pitted against Toni, the owner of a balcony Yasser did some work on, and a car mechanic who is part of a Christian political party in Lebanon. Their spat over a gutter leads to a trial that becomes more about the morass of long-standing sectarian grievances. By Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri (The Attack).