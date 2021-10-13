Tampa Bay's Tailgate Taste Fest returns to Curtis Hixon Park

TAMPA, Fla.—Tampa Bay's Tailgate Taste Fest is back for its 7th year! The event takes place Saturday, October 16 from 3 p.m.-10:30 p.m. at Curtis Hixon Park.

This ultimate tailgate party is free to the public and features plenty of family-friendly games, food and live music. Check out interactive installations from the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Bucs, plus a 16-team corn hole tournament. Guests are welcome to BYOC (Bring Your Own Chair) and set up in the grass to watch the local musical acts and some college football games.

It wouldn't be a tailgate without some delicious food! Try out as many as you like and vote for your favorite restaurant for People's Choice.

Featured vendors include:



Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Splitsville

Gangchu Chicken and Beer

American Social Bar + Kitchen

The Pub

Oronzo

Diggity Dogs

Turntable

Poppo's Taqueria

Coco's Cream Cheese Delights

Jotoro Kitchen + Tequila Bar

Food sample wristbands are required to try food from the booths. You can buy a 5-sample band, 10-sample band or upgrade to a VIT (Very Important Tailgater) pass, which includes access to the VIT tent with prime viewing of the main stage, unlimited snacks and beverages (including wine, beer and liquor) inside the tent, and one sample from each of the participating restaurants.

Wristbands start at $20 and will go up by $5 if you purchase them at the door. You can buy your wristbands on Tailgate Taste Fest's website.

Keep in mind, this is a cashless event and outside food and beverages are not permitted.