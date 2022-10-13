Tampa Bay's spookiest haunted tours

TAMPA, Fla. — The season of spook is here! Take a look at these haunted tours around Tampa Bay… if you dare.

Ghosts of Tampa Theatre Tour

When: Select Nights Now - Oct. 31

Where: Tampa Theatre, Downtown Tampa

Cost: $15 General Admission

Info: Built in 1926, the historic Tampa Theatre has earned quite the reputation as Tampa’s most haunted building. Learn the Theatre’s secrets and stories with a “balcony to backstage” tour that focuses on the historic movie palace’s ghostly guests, preternatural patrons and eternal employees. The 90-minute tour kicks off in the lobby and does include climbing stairs and extended periods of standing. Doors open 15 minutes before tour time. Ghost Tour tickets are $15 for general admission.

Ghosts of Tampa Theatre Tour | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Haunted Tour on the Hillsborough River

When: Select Nights Now - Oct. 30

Where: Outside Tampa Convention Center

Cost: Starts at $30

Info: After taking a year off, Haunted Tours are back! We have an all-new crew of haunted storytellers sharing well-known tales of terror and Tampa’s eerie past! The cruise will include terror filled-storytelling, ghostly horror, and haunted happenings on this 45-minute storytelling ride aboard one of Tampa’s most popular attractions.

Take a haunted boat tour down Hillsborough River | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Dunedin Ghost Bike Tour

When: Select Nights Now - Oct. 31

Where: Downtown Dunedin

Cost: $50 Bike Tour Rental | $35 With Your Own Bike

Info: Our expert local guide will bring to life the past residents of Dunedin that still lurk in the area. We will tell the history of Dunedin and visit documented haunted locations over a 2-2.5-hour, 7.5-mile tour. This is a leisurely ride on flat terrain with multiple stops along the way, including Andrews Memorial Chapel and the Fenway Hotel.

Ybor City Ghost Tour

When: Available Most Nights

Where: Ybor City, Tampa

Cost: $25 Adults | $10 Children 6-12

Info: Along with the cigar workers who came from Cuba and Europe to make a new life in the New World, “Cigar City” hosted more than its share of villains, conspirators, Buccaneers, bandits, and gangsters. They arrived from all over the globe, and some have never left, despite slipping the bounds of their worldly forms. Tampa‘s famous “Latin District” has no lack of strange and creepy happenings. It is home to some of the most haunted buildings in America, and you can investigate them with award-winning guides.

Downtown Tampa Ghost Tour

When: Available Most Nights

Where: Downtown Tampa

Cost: $25 Adults | $10 Children 6-12

Info: From the bones of Native Americans below the buildings to the Mass Graves of the Yellow-Fever pandemic, the streets of Tampa are crawling with spirits. Stories of genocide, murder, mayhem, and mobsters in what was once called “The Wild West of The South.” Visit the famous and illustrious Tampa Theatre. Learn about the Mobsters and Movie Stars in The Sapphire Room at The Hotel Floridan. Finish with a close encounter of The Sacred Heart Church erected in 1860. Factual stories of history and horror await.

———-

