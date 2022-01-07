Tampa Bay’s newest escape room opens in downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay’s newest escape room is now open in downtown St. Pete.

The Great Escape Room features two rooms that will test your code-breaking, problem-solving, combination-cracking skills.

The Poker Night at the President’s Bunker room puts you in the command center for the nuclear missile program, which has been compromised. In an effort to prevent nuclear Armageddon, up to 10 participants must work together and escape the bunker in less than an hour.

The second room revolves around Harry Houdini’s beloved wife Bess trying to contact her late husband from the grave.

Tickets cost $33 each and rooms must be reserved in advance online. The Great Escape Room is located at 2429 Central Avenue Suite 101, St. Petersburg.

Click here for more information.



—--