Tampa Bay's largest pizza is found at Madison Avenue Pizza in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Madison Avenue Pizza in Dunedin is home to Tampa Bay's largest pizza pie.

The "That's What She Said Pizza" is 32 inches in diameter, weighs 11 pounds, around 11,000 calories, and can barely fit through the front door of the restaurant.

Each slice is almost as big as a regular 14" inch pizza.

"It's really awesome, especially for the people that are seeing it for the first time, "said owner and chef Sean Ferraro. "Kids love it, they go crazy when they see the pizza. It's a fun thing for everybody, especially us."

If you're up for some competition, you and a friend can take on the colossal eating challenge of finishing a single 1-topping 32" pizza in one hour.

The pizza costs $69.99 and toppings are about $10 each.

Check out Madison Avenue Pizza at 2660 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin. Click here for the full menu.

