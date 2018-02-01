Tampa Bay Rays Fan Fest coming to Tropicana Field

The Tampa Bay Rays annual Fan Fest event is coming to Tropicana Field in February.

The baseball team holds the event each year to get fans excited about the upcoming season and interact with the community.

Admission is absolutely free for attendees of all ages. The event is Feb. 10 with general admission entrance at 11 a.m. and season ticket holders will gain early entry at 10 a.m.

Many of the Rays will be at the fan fest including fan favorites like Chris Archer and Kevin Kiermaier. The event will also feature appearances from MLB alumni including Carlos Peña and Orestes Destrade.

Activities at this year's fan fest include:

Shows & programming on the main stage

Clubhouse tours

Reading with the Rays presented by Suncoast Credit Union

Rays Charity Yard Sale & Clubhouse Corner

"Black Widow" billiards match

Food tasting with new concessionaire Levy

Live WDAE broadcast

Free items from Rays Partners

Social Media Zone presented by the Tampa Bay Times

Arcade games

Kids Run the Bases

And more!

Additionally, fans can purchase autograph passes to get signatures from some of your favorite Rays players. They are $20 and if any are left, they an also be purchased on the day of the event for $25. To find out more or purchase your autograph pass, click here.

For more information on Rays Fan Fest 2018, click here.