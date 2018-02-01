Tampa Bay Rays Fan Fest coming to Tropicana Field

WFTS Webteam
11:34 AM, Feb 1, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, FL: The Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees stand for the National Anthem before the start of the first game of the season on Opening Day on April 2, 2017 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Tampa Bay Rays annual Fan Fest event is coming to Tropicana Field in February.

The baseball team holds the event each year to get fans excited about the upcoming season and interact with the community.

Admission is absolutely free for attendees of all ages. The event is Feb. 10 with general admission entrance at 11 a.m. and season ticket holders will gain early entry at 10 a.m.

Many of the Rays will be at the fan fest including fan favorites like Chris Archer and Kevin Kiermaier. The event will also feature appearances from MLB alumni including Carlos Peña and Orestes Destrade.

Activities at this year's fan fest include: 

  • Shows & programming on the main stage
  • Clubhouse tours
  • Reading with the Rays presented by Suncoast Credit Union
  • Rays Charity Yard Sale & Clubhouse Corner
  • "Black Widow" billiards match
  • Food tasting with new concessionaire Levy
  • Live WDAE broadcast
  • Free items from Rays Partners
  • Social Media Zone presented by the Tampa Bay Times
  • Arcade games
  • Kids Run the Bases
  • And more!

Additionally, fans can purchase autograph passes to get signatures from some of your favorite Rays players. They are $20 and if any are left, they an also be purchased on the day of the event for $25. To find out more or purchase your autograph pass, click here.

For more information on Rays Fan Fest 2018, click here.

