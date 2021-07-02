Tampa Bay barbecue spots open on Fourth of July

Whether you're planning to eat out this Independence Day or you are looking to have your cookout catered, these Tampa Bay BBQ spots are open and ready to serve!

TAMPA

Holy Hog Barbecue

3699 W. Gandy Blvd., Tampa

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Catering available if requested 3-5 days in advance

This South Tampa restaurant serves up meats straight from “the pit” such as Texas-style 12-hour smoked brisket, St. Louis pork ribs, Havana smokie sausage and more; which come served with your choice of two homestyle sides and Texas toast. The sides include options like homemade jalapeño mac ‘n cheese, loaded potato salad, cowboy baked beans, house-cut French fries and others. There are also “hogwiches”, salads, sweets and other treats.

Jimbo’s Pit Bar-B-Q

4103 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa

Hours: 7 a.m.- 5p.m.

Catering available if requested before the Fourth of July.

Jimbo’s prides themselves on offering the “best barbecue at the lowest prices.” They offer sandwiches with chopped or sliced BBQ pork or beef, smoked sausage, Bar-B-Q pork ribs, chicken, pork, beef and ham; onion rings, salads and dessert. They also serve up ice cold beer and milkshakes to complement the barbecue.

Deviled Pig

3307 S Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Hours: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Catering available; if more than 10 people, must be placed 48 hours in advance.

The Deviled Pig serves up barbecue creations inspired by their “love of food and the Tampa food scene.” Expect plates like their “Deviled Pig,” a combo of smoked pulled pork, onions, peppers, and Tampa original spices. It’s panko-crusted, deep fried and dusted with “pig powder.” They also feature signature sandwiches like the “Pitmaster Queban,” which comes with local Cuban bread, slow smoked brisket, pulled pork, and smokehouse bologna with swiss cheese, pickles and “pirate mustard sauce.”

Bench’s BBQ Shack

Food truck

This food truck won’t be open on Fourth of July, however, they are taking their barbecued goodies to the All American BBQ Festival (Pepin's Hospitality Centre at 4121 N 50th Street) from 3 p.m. - 10. p.m. on Saturday, July 3rd. Purchase some tickets online to catch them there. They serve up fresh smoked meats and sides that are prepared daily. Highlights include a pulled pork sandwich, a rip platter, BBQ chicken, and side dishes like mac and cheese, a Southwest mac salad and smoked baked beans.

Bubba’s Q

Food truck

This renowned food truck was a Season 2 participant on “BBQ Brawl” of The Food Network. They will also be at the All American BBQ Festival on Saturday, July 3rd. Their menu offers a boneless rib sandwich, a boneless rib mac and cheese, real ribs in a blanket (four boneless ribs baked into flaky crescent dough), BBQ chicken and Southern sides like “Sabrina’s Southern Slaw” and “Annabelle’s Mac and Cheese.”

Al’s Fingerlicking Good Bar-B-Q

1609 Angel Oliva Sr. St., Tampa

Hours: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Catering available

This well-known BBQ spot began as a concession stand in 2003 and worked its way up to the brick-and-mortar location it is now, located in Ybor City. They barbecue Tennessee style by using a dry rub on their meats and a tomato-based barbecue sauce. Menu items include sandwich options with chopped beef, smoked sausage, turkey breast and others; and dinners like Aunt Beulah’s Special Pork (pulled pork with sauteed green peppers and onions) that are served with two sides, bread and sauce. The side menu is extensive with baked beans, yellow rice and chicken, okra and tomatoes and plenty more.

Kojack’s House of Ribs

2808 Gandy Blvd., Tampa

Hours: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Take out only

No catering available

Kojack’s has been a South Tampa institution since 1978 and is family owned and operated. Dinner options include BBQ spare pork ribs, a rib dinner, pulled pork, smoked hot sausage and BBQ chicken; all come with two sides. Sandwiches are also offered like chopped beef brisket and pork rib and come with one side. The sides are homemade: Kojack’s Famous Parsley Potatoes, cole slaw, macaroni salad and others. There’s also a kid’s menu, dessert and drinks like homemade sangria, tea, wine and beer.

ST. PETERSBURG

Dr. BBQ’s

1101 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg

Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Catering available; must order online

Dr.BBQ’s focuses on “new American BBQ” with the menu separated into different sections. “Ray’s Raves” features items like chicken and ribs, sticky ribs, Ray’s BBQ Meatloaf and more. There are also shareable items such as Hassleback Squash, Brazilian Pineapple and smoked wings. Specialty house-smoked meats like pulled chicken, smoked turkey and sliced pastrami are served with two sides, bread,

pickles and onion. Some of the signature sides are smashed potatoes and brussel sprouts sauteed in beef tallow. The restaurant also offers six unique house-made BBQ sauces.

Urban Brew & BBQ

2601 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

Hours: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Catering available

Urban Brew and BBQ was originally a Standard Oil gas station, a feature that can still be noticed throughout the building. The team’s vision is to “make people happy.” Dinner here consists of appetizers such as urban mac and cheese, fried green tomatoes and sweet potato soufflé; plus main dishes like St. Louis ribs, smoked pulled chicken and a sandwich called The Thing. Sides include red potato salad, garlic mashed potatoes and others.

Smokin’ J’s BBQ

5145 Gulfport Blvd S., Gulfport

Hours: 12-7 p.m.

Smokin’ J’s tagline is “real Texas BBQ.” They claim to bring in “only the highest quality meats available and serving them at the most reasonable prices.” Their lengthy menu includes Smokin J’s Plates like sliced beef brisket, baby back ribs and smoked sausage. There’s also chicken wings, homemade pickles, sandwiches, desserts and more.

LAKELAND

Mojo Federal Swine and Spirits

130 S. Tennessee Ave., Lakeland

Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 pm.

Mojo BBQ started in 2003 as a small barbecue restaurant. It is not only pet-friendly but they also have craft cocktails, craft beer and a whiskey bar. Choose from an array of regional barbecue styles, from North Carolina pork to St. Louis spareribs, as well as savory sides like jalapeno cornbread and garlic cheddar grits.

