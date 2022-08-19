Take A Look: The Duke Energy Center For The Arts Mahaffey Theater

TAMPA, Fla. — The Duke Energy Center For The Arts Mahaffey Theater is one of the best entertainment venues in Tampa Bay.

Located in the heart of culturally rich downtown St. Petersburg, The Mahaffey Theater features some of the best acts coming to Central Florida.

Take a look at a few upcoming shows headed our way:

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 47th Anniversary Spectacular Tour on October 2

Benise on October 7

Romeo and Juliet on October 16

Disney Princess - The Concert on November 11

Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet on November 25-26

Stand Up Comedian Daniel Tosh on November 26

Cirque Dreams Holidaze on December 27

The theater also boasts a cozy VIP Lounge, a place for members to socialize before performances and during Members Mingles events.

