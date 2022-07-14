Step inside Florida's best Japanese garden

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Experience the essence of Japan in Florida at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.

This living exhibit features a 16-acre park of renowned Japanese gardens, tranquil waterfalls, winding nature trails, world-class bonsai display, galleries of historical and contemporary Asian art, and so much more.

Morikami is home to six distinct gardens, named Roji-en: Garden of the Drops of Dew. They were designed and inspired by significant historical gardens of Japan.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. Admission is $15 for adults and $9 for children (6-17).

