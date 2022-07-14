Watch Now
LifestyleTaste and See Tampa Bay

Actions

Step inside Florida's best Japanese garden

Morikami Japanese Gardens.png
Zack Perry
Morikami Japanese Gardens.png
Posted at 6:13 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 18:13:05-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Experience the essence of Japan in Florida at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.

This living exhibit features a 16-acre park of renowned Japanese gardens, tranquil waterfalls, winding nature trails, world-class bonsai display, galleries of historical and contemporary Asian art, and so much more.

Morikami is home to six distinct gardens, named Roji-en: Garden of the Drops of Dew. They were designed and inspired by significant historical gardens of Japan.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. Admission is $15 for adults and $9 for children (6-17).

Click here for more information.

————

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

FREE, 24/7 local news and weather on your streaming device.